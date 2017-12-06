Two men arrested in the United Kingdom last week were connected to an alleged terror plot to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May, Sky News and The Guardian reported on Wednesday. Security officials are said to have “thwarted” the deadly scheme.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, were charged on Tuesday with intention of committing acts of terrorism, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police Service. Both men were brought in on Nov. 28 after police raids.

Sky News reported that Scotland Yard, MI5 and West Midlands Police had been pursuing the possible attack for several weeks.

“It is in essence an extreme Islamist suicide plot against Downing Street,” Sky News correspondent Martin Brunt said Tuesday. “Essentially police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos attack and kill Theresa May, the Prime Minister.”

Two men charged with preparation of terrorist acts https://t.co/8FHTcIq4gp pic.twitter.com/7GurWzo8tH — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 5, 2017

Neither May nor Downing Street were named in the police statement on Tuesday.

HuffPost UK reported the Metropolitan Police declined to comment on the case since it was now before the courts.