Theresa May Says Trump Advised Her To ‘Sue The EU’

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain on July 13, 2018.

President Donald Trump said last week that he’d offered “tough” Brexit advice to British Prime Minister Theresa May that she had not heeded. May revealed on Sunday what that suggestion had entailed: “He told me I should sue the EU,” she told the BBC’s Andrew Barr.

“Not go into negotiations — sue them,” May elaborated.

Trump had said during a joint press conference with the prime minister at her Chequers country residence on Friday that he’d given May “a suggestion” about how she should handle the Brexit negotiations.

“I think she found it maybe too brutal,” said the president. “I gave her a suggestion, not advice ... I could fully understand why she thought it was a little bit tough.”

He later repeated this claim during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, saying that he’d offered May an “option” that would give the U.K. an advantage over the European Union in the Brexit talks.

“I recommended her something, I gave her an option, I’d rather not tell you what that option is, but I think she might,” Trump told Morgan. “I think it would’ve been great, but it’s not too late for her to do that necessarily.”

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, May indicated that she was not planning to follow Trump’s advice.

“Actually, no, we’re going into negotiations with them,” she said, referring to the EU.