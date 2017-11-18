Theresa’s Dismay

All of our articles are published on our website, www.warwickcongress.com, one week before they are released onto the Huffington Post platform. Membership for our website is free, so sign up now for our articles, speaker videos, tickets to our conference, and much more!

In recent weeks, numerous high profile politicians have been accused of misconduct and allegations of sexual harassment, with women working in Parliament having been using a WhatsApp group to share information and disseminate warnings about MPs who are notorious for such behaviour.

Currently, around 40 Conservative MPs have been implicated. In light of these allegations, which threaten to undermine the reputation of Westminster and citizen’s trust in MPs, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has signalled that MPs found guilty of sexual harassment could be removed from the House of Commons under tough new regulations. Rudd’s comments came after Sir Michael Fallon stepped down as Defence Secretary following claims of misconduct, with Rudd stating that his behaviour was: “Completely disgusting. Absolutely wrong. And it was right that he has stepped down”.

The Labour Party has also been caught up in similar allegations, with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn surrounded in controversy after he defended the appointment of Kelvin Hopkins to the shadow cabinet in 2016, even though at the time of his appointment Hopkins had been reprimanded for claims of misconduct. Labour are also expected to appoint an independent expert to deal with allegations of sexual harassment and abuse in the party amid complaints from leading members that its current procedures are “insufficient”, particularly following allegations that an activist was raped at a party event and then advised not to report it by a senior official. In a speech at the Labour Party’s north-west conference, Corbyn stated: “We must say ‘no more’. We must no longer allow women, or anyone else for that matter, to be abused in the workplace or anywhere else”.

However, whilst these scandals are impactful enough due to their sheer disgrace, they could have even larger implications for Theresa May. Under the 2015 Recall of MPs Act, the Speaker of the House of Commons can initiate a process whereby, if an MP is sentenced to a prison term or is absent from the House of Commons for at least 21 sitting days, then this MP receives a custodial sentence and is suspended from the Commons. Citizens from within the MP’s constituency then receive a petition asking if they want to initiate a by-election. If this petition receives the the consent of 10% of constituents, the seat is then declared vacant, triggering such an election. MPs within the House of Commons could also vote to expel an MP and force a by-election through. However, this method has only been used 3 times in the last century, most recently in 1954.

But, as it would only take a net loss of 7 seats for the Conservatives to lose their working majority with the Democratic Unionist Party, the occurrence of such by-elections has the potential to further undermine Theresa May’s majority in the House of Commons, continuing to prevent the Prime Minister from achieving her manifesto aims. For example, Stephen Crabb is one of the few named Tory MPs to face allegations of misconduct and in June’s General Election only received a majority of 314 votes; so if a by-election is called in his constituency of Preseli Pembrokeshire, it’s highly likely that Labour could gain this seat, tipping the balance of power within Parliament further away from Theresa May and the Conservatives. However, other named Tory MPs are likely to keep their seat, or at least have their seat held by a fellow Conservative candidate, due to their position within “safe seat” constituencies. Sir Michael Fallon, has been the MP for Sevenoaks since 1997, with a Conservative MP having consecutively represented Sevenoaks since 1924.

However, the results of by-elections are typically more unpredictable than general elections, with there being numerous shock results occurring throughout Parliament’s history. As was the case in 2016 when Liberal Democrat challenger Sarah Olney overturned Zac Goldsmith's 6.9% majority in the “safe” Conservative constituency of Richmond Park to finish an unprecedented 1,872 votes ahead of him. Just because a constituency seat is deemed “safe” then, this doesn’t mean it will always be so, especially in light of these recent allegations which have rocked voters’ trust in their representatives. However, as so many of these MPs are currently unnamed, it is hard to successfully predict the results of such by-elections, with MPs from both sides of the political spectrum facing backlash over their unacceptable behaviour - casting doubt over how constituents would vote if given fresh candidates to choose from.

For now at least, it would seem as if we can only watch as further details of these allegations come to light. Nevertheless, these claims are likely to lead to huge political ramifications. The likely by-elections triggered by such claims have the potential to severely rock May’s government, giving voters a fresh chance to take back control of the political landscape.

