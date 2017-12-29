These Are All Of Trump's Russia Lies On Twitter During The Campaign For President

Jon Hotchkiss is a 14 time Emmy nominated comedy writer and host of Be Less Stupid. He has some free time this Christmas and has spent it compiling all 100+ lies Team Trump has told about their Russia Connections. He’s put them in chronological order and revealed what the liars REALLY knew when they told their lies. You can see every lie by liking the Facebook page.
