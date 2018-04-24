HOME & LIVING
04/24/2018 03:20 pm ET

These Are The Home Trends You'll See All Year, According To Pinterest

Move over, hygge.
By Amanda Pena

When we’re looking to jazz up our homes, outfits, or even diets, Pinterest has become our go-to for all things awe-inspiring while completely attainable. 

Because it is one of the first places people go to for lifestyle inspiration, Pinterest recently released their list of the year’s most-searched home trends, and they’ll have you wanting to redefine what your living space means to you.

This year, Lagom, a Swedish lifestyle trend that emphasizes the “less is more” mentality is finding its way onto  Pinner’s boards through simple but more curated styles that reflect their taste and experiences. And if this minimalist trend isn’t for you, rest assured that other bold trends like geometric tables, fringe furniture, and gold-accented pieces are on the up and up to appear to your more experimental tastes.

Looking to refresh your home sometime soon? Get some inspiration from Pinterest with their 2018 home trends:

  • 1 Lagom
    Ditch the clutter and adapt Lagom into your interiors. This Swedish lifestyle trend of less-is-more is up in search +905%. An
    Etsy
    Ditch the clutter and adapt Lagom into your interiors. This Swedish lifestyle trend of less-is-more is up in search +905%. And while there's no specific way it has to be done, we're looking at comfy, everyday lifestyle pieces like chunky knit blankets to help you on your way to Lagom. Get this chunky knit blanket on Etsy.
  • 2 Mindfulness
    Home is where the zen is. And these days, people are looking for new places in their homes to escape and <a href="https://www
    Urban Outfitters
    Home is where the zen is. And these days, people are looking for new places in their homes to escape and pieces to help them reflect. This salt lamp from Urban Outfitters is an easy purchase to help you on your way to mindfulness.
  • 3 Workspaces
    According to Pinterest, "people are finding new ways to make room for their hobbies, projects and life passions by turning th
    Hayneedle
    According to Pinterest, "people are finding new ways to make room for their hobbies, projects and life passions by turning those unused dining room and awkward nooks into truly useful workspaces." Get this wall-mounted pull-out desk with storage at Hayneedle.
  • 4 Geometric Tables
    The search for <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/geometric-accent-tables-end-tables-side-tables_us_5ade1aa2e4b036
    Joss Main
    The search for geometric tables is up +526% on Pinterest. These bold pieces of furniture will jazz up any boring living space. Get this one at Joss & Main.
  • 5 Gold Accents
    Go for gold this year. Although gold accents have been a home trend for quite some time, we're seeing them creep up again in
    Wayfair
    Go for gold this year. Although gold accents have been a home trend for quite some time, we're seeing them creep up again in search. From faucets to frames, gold accents are a great way to add some metals into the mix. Get this gold arch wall mirror at Wayfair.
  • 6 Statement Rugs
    nuLOOM Hand-Tufted Trellis Rug, Deep Orange, 5'x8'
    Statement rugs are an easy way to add some boldness to a room. Go with something bold enough to stand on its own, or layer one on top of the other for a more lux look under heel. Get this hand-tufted trellis rug from Houzz.
  • 7 Tropical Wallpaper
    We're constantly switching up our home's aesthetic to suit our changing needs. That's why <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost
    Urban Outfitters
    We're constantly switching up our home's aesthetic to suit our changing needs. That's why removable wallpaper is the perfect solution to home upgrades that will make a difference without breaking the bank. Get this tropical wallpaper at Urban Outfitters.
  • 8 Framed Plants
    Framed plants, or <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/herbariums-dried-floral-arrangements_us_5a9d7fd4e4b0a0ba4ad6a
    Etsy
    Framed plants, or herbariums, are the home trend you need if you don't have a green thumb. Get this beautifully pressed flower portrait on Etsy.
  • 9 Black Kitchen Sinks
    Did black really ever go out of style? We think not. But according to Pinterest, the color is back as searches for black home
    Wayfair
    Did black really ever go out of style? We think not. But according to Pinterest, the color is back as searches for black home decor, like black kitchen sinks, has been trending +252%. Get this matte black Delta faucet that's now 40% off on Wayfair.
  • 10 Open Closets
    No closet, no problem! If you're looking for <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/store-your-clothes-without-a-close
    Urban Outfitters
    No closet, no problem! If you're looking for ways to store your clothes without a closet, an open closet system is the solution to your closet-less woes. Get this garment rack with multiple shelving units at Urban Outfitters.
  • 11 Fringe Furniture
    Texture mix-and-matching is switching things up on the runway and in the home. Add some <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.c
    Anthropologie
    Texture mix-and-matching is switching things up on the runway and in the home. Add some fringe that's not your grandmother's typical fringe into your home aesthetic for some fun sprucing up. Get this fringed floor pillow at Anthropologie.


