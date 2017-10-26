PARENTS
10/26/2017 10:37 am ET

These Are The Hottest Baby Names In France

The annual prediction list is out.

By Caroline Bologna
Julia Christe via Getty Images
French author Stéphanie Rapoport released her annual baby name book, L’Officiel des Prénoms.

From the U.K. to Germany, parents across the pond have different sets of popular baby names influencing their choices. Still, there are many overlaps with U.S. trends.

Many of the top names in France, for instance, will look familiar to people in other countries. 

On Oct. 19, French author Stéphanie Rapoport released her annual baby name book, L’Officiel des Prénoms, which predicts the top choices for 2018. The top names include Louise, Emma and Jade for girls and Gabriel, Raphaël and Jules for boys.

Rapoport creates her list based on previous years’ data from the National Institute for Statistical and Economic Studies (INSEE) and current naming trends. Without further ado, here are the top 20 names for boys and girls from L’Officiel des Prénoms

Girls

  1. Louise
  2. Emma 
  3. Jade
  4. Chloé
  5. Alice
  6. Léa
  7. Lina
  8. Mila
  9. Manon
  10. Inès
  11. Anna
  12. Rose
  13. Léna
  14. Lola
  15. Camille
  16. Zoé
  17. Lucie
  18. Juliette
  19. Julia
  20. Sarah 

Boys

  1. Gabriel
  2. Raphaël
  3. Jules
  4. Léo
  5. Lucas
  6. Adam
  7. Louis
  8. Liam
  9. Ethan
  10. Hugo
  11. Arthur
  12. Paul
  13. Maël
  14. Nathan
  15. Nolan
  16. Sacha
  17. Gabin
  18. Timéo
  19. Théo
  20. Mohamed

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Caroline Bologna
Parents Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting France Baby Names L'officiel
These Are The Hottest Baby Names In France

CONVERSATIONS