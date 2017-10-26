These Are The Hottest Baby Names In France

From the U.K. to Germany, parents across the pond have different sets of popular baby names influencing their choices. Still, there are many overlaps with U.S. trends.

Many of the top names in France, for instance, will look familiar to people in other countries.

On Oct. 19, French author Stéphanie Rapoport released her annual baby name book, L’Officiel des Prénoms, which predicts the top choices for 2018. The top names include Louise, Emma and Jade for girls and Gabriel, Raphaël and Jules for boys.

Rapoport creates her list based on previous years’ data from the National Institute for Statistical and Economic Studies (INSEE) and current naming trends. Without further ado, here are the top 20 names for boys and girls from L’Officiel des Prénoms.

Girls

Louise Emma Jade Chloé Alice Léa Lina Mila Manon Inès Anna Rose Léna Lola Camille Zoé Lucie Juliette Julia Sarah

Boys