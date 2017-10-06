These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Germany

The most popular baby names vary from country to country, but they have their fair share of overlaps. And even if not, they can provide baby naming inspiration for parents in other cultures.

Take Germany, for example. The Association for the German Language compiles a list of the most popular baby names each year based on the names of new babies registered with the government. Looking at the most recent list, you can see some familiar names that are popular among American parents ― from Sophia to Mia to Alexander.

And of course there are some names German parents love that aren’t quite as prevalent in the U.S., like Luca and Jonas. With time, perhaps those names ― and others in the top 10 ― will increase in usage overseas.

Without further ado, here is the list of Germany’s most popular baby names in 2016.

Girls

Marie Sophie/Sofie Sophia/Sofia Maria Emma Emilia Mia Anna Hannah/Hanna Johanna

Boys