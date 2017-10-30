13 Charts And Graphs That Pretty Much Nail Modern Adulthood

Finding adulthood unnecessarily complicated? Let Matt Shirley and his clever charts and graphs help you figure it all out.
Nearly every day, the 35-year-old LA-based editor comments on the highs and lows of modern life by way of a doodle.
Here’s a helpful venn diagram that spells out exactly how your next weekend will play out, try as you might to be productive:
Here’s one that deftly summarizes the pros and cons of first date locations:
And you’re lying if you say this isn’t your exact thought process when in line at the grocery store:
Shirley’s knack for taking sometimes-complicated situations and boiling them down into simple illustrations has garnered him quite a following; he started posting the doodles in May and has already amassed 48,000 fans on Instagram.
“I was a freelance writer for a some time and charts were kind of my thing,” he told HuffPost. “Those charts were more in depth, feature-length type of thing, so it’s been nice to work with more constraints.”
Scroll down to see some of Shirley’s wittiest illustrations or follow him on Instagram for even more.
