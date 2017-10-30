13 Charts And Graphs That Pretty Much Nail Modern Adulthood

Finding adulthood unnecessarily complicated? Let Matt Shirley and his clever charts and graphs help you figure it all out.

Nearly every day, the 35-year-old LA-based editor comments on the highs and lows of modern life by way of a doodle.

Here’s a helpful venn diagram that spells out exactly how your next weekend will play out, try as you might to be productive:

A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Here’s one that deftly summarizes the pros and cons of first date locations:

A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

And you’re lying if you say this isn’t your exact thought process when in line at the grocery store:

A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Shirley’s knack for taking sometimes-complicated situations and boiling them down into simple illustrations has garnered him quite a following; he started posting the doodles in May and has already amassed 48,000 fans on Instagram.

“I was a freelance writer for a some time and charts were kind of my thing,” he told HuffPost. “Those charts were more in depth, feature-length type of thing, so it’s been nice to work with more constraints.”