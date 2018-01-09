These Men Are Suited For Success!

Conrad Higgins , Craig Palmer, Cyriac StVil, Darrell Edmonds, Shannon Lanier, Jamel Thompson, Dwayne Booker, DJ Dummy, Charles Archer, David Marquis, Derrick Redmond, Oliver T Reid, Norman Grayson, George Rice, Jean Alerte, Larry Blackmon, Xavier Porter ,Paul Coty, Ran Toby, Sherrod Kersey, Steven Eugene Carter, Troy Harrison, Aaron Sean Jenkins

These guys are some awesome men. Why you ask? Simply because they have achieved some lofty goals in their life and decided to write about it to encourage the next generation of leaders. Not that any are perfect or that they are all millionaires but because they wanted something different in their life and went about making it happen.

About a year ago I said 2017 was the year of collaboration. I had no idea how prophetic that statement would be. I read an article in that stated that black women were killing the entrepreneurial game. Not only did I read it but I saw it on my FB timeline, twitter and among my personal friends. Women were starting businesses, holding conferences and forming awesome groups and teams. I was like wow they are doing it. I felt men were lagging behind a little, no a lot. I said what can I do? I find that I ask that question of myself lately. So I got an idea.

After being apart of a book collaboration with Shade Adu called RENEGOTIATING GREATNESS 21 LESSONS FROM BOLD ENTREPRENEURS, I said I know some awesome men who can make an awesome collaboration . So I got to work. I titled it SUITED FOR SUCCESS. I had a predetermined mindset of who I thought would be apart of it but because of scheduling, timing, and life, some individuals could not participate. But I am delighted to say that those who did put their heart and soul into it.

You will hear stories about happiness, challenges, heartbreak, disaster, triumph and love. They spoke about things that are very personal and deep. I believe their stories will inspire many and even save lives because of the power and impact the words will have. This project will be life changing and very motivational.

The book will be released early this year. Remember these names and get ready world. I thank these guys so much for believing in my vision and sharing their stories with the world!!!