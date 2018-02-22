BLACK VOICES
These Photos Of Black Kids Watching 'Black Panther' Highlight Why This Film Was Needed

Welcome to Wakanda.
Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
Ron Clark Academy sixth-grader De Ja Little, 12, joins classmates in watching the film "Black Panther" on Feb. 21, 2018.

Black Panther,” which opened last week, has been a hit at the box office and with critics. The film is the first Marvel blockbuster featuring a black superhero as the lead and an almost entirely black cast, and audiences are loving it. 

Recently, young black students around the country, including those from Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy, got a chance to see the film. Photos captured the students’ reactions as they visited the fictional African nation of Wakanda for the first time.

Check out photos of the students watching “Black Panther” below.

  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear while watching "Black Panther."
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Sixth-graders Destiny Cox, left, and Allana Walker watch the film.
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Saige Cabral, 10, joins classmates in watching the film. 
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Sixth-grader De Ja Little, 12, reacts while watching the movie.
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Ron Clark Academy students watch the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta on Feb. 21, 2018.
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Ron Clark Academy sixth-grader Naima Johnson, 12, center, joins classmates in applauding at the end of the film.
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Ron Clark Academy seventh-grader Nevaeh Williams, center, joins classmates in singing a song after watching "Black Panther."
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Students from Ron Clark Academy attend a screening of the film. 
  • Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters
    Students from Ron Clark Academy listen to their teacher after leaving the theater. 
  • Andrew Kelly/Reuters
    A group of children takes a selfie as they arrive on the opening night of the film "Black Panther" at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York, on Feb. 15, 2018.
  • Andrew Kelly/Reuters
    A group of students from the Capital Preparatory Harlem School watch the film "Black Panther" on its opening night at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in New York on Feb. 15, 2018.
