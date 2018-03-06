Monday marked 150 years since impeachment proceedings began against President Andrew Johnson.
Johnson, who was vice president when Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865, was accused of “high crimes and misdemeanors” after he fired prominent Cabinet members. He was acquitted and served out the remainder of his term and later served in the U.S. Senate, but his legacy remains as the first president to be impeached.
Photos from the trial show how the process played out, down to the tickets issued to Senate members. It would be 130 more years before another successful impeachment by the House of Representatives, that of President Bill Clinton.
