These 4 'Stranger Things' Pumpkin Carvings Will Mix Up Your Halloween

By Ji Sub Jeong

Once again, it’s the “strangest” time of the year. And this Halloween, we’ve been gouging our eyes out waiting for “Stranger Things” to return.

To celebrate the official comeback of our favorite Netflix show, we decided that a proper celebration was in order.

For all you “Stranger Things” fans out there, take advantage of these wonderful stencils ― courtesy of HuffPost ― to make this year’s Halloween
extra strange. We promise you won’t be disappointed. 

Happy carving, everyone!

(To download, simply right-click on an image you would like to save, click “save image as” and save it onto your desktop.) 

 

CONVERSATIONS