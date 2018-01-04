These Three Brothers Turned Their Silly College Idea Into a Profitable Business

Sometimes the best companies come from a good laugh and a ridiculous idea.

Remember Ship Your Enemies Glitter? The Penny Hoarder reports the site sold for $85,000 just last year, all because society loved the notion of surprising their foes with glitter bombs of hate. Or perhaps the more glaring example of success: Facebook. In 2003, Mark Zuckerberg rated Harvard University’s Greek life on a scale of “hot or not” in his dorm room with then-roommate Eduardo Saverin. From algorithms and data-backed science, Facebook launched in 2004. What began as a joke later revolutionized social media, with Facebook having over 2 billion active users every month today. Innovation never came so quickly.

But what about other companies shaking things up within the university realm? While these three men are not rating beauty using data on the Internet, they are transforming the way college kids party. Brothers Brandon, Justin, and Ryan Siriann developed what is known as the Bierstick—a simplistic, highly functional syringe made for drinking high amounts of your favorite beverage. The inspiration came from one hot summer day with friends. The three brothers used a pool toy to suck beer from a red solo cup, shooting the alcohol across the pool deck into each other’s mouths. It was then, an epiphany was realized. The Bierstick would go from pool toy mockup to a worldwide, mass-produced drinking device, targeting the neverending market of college students.

Built from quality FDA-approved materials, the Bierstick is durable, compact, and easily transportable in a backpack. The engineered mouthpiece is friction-fitted, allowing a smooth drinking process, free of foam, mess, and otherwise annoying side effects. Because of the industrial design of the product, the Bierstick advertises as “your favorite beverage,” allowing people to drink 24 ounces of liquid in just 2 seconds.

Originally the brothers decided to lighten their parties with their product admittedly, mostly for their own use. Instead, interest skyrocketed—people wanted to chug their beer in 2 seconds too.

“Like clockwork, all the phones make it out and open to social media to share this beer drinking masterpiece,” says the Bierstick Brothers. “It only takes one person to crank this bad boy out at a party and shoot down a cold one for fun to start.”

Since production, the demand for the Bierstick is keeping the Bierstick Brothers busy. “Business is a passion of ours, something we live, eat, and sleep every day. When most people's days are ending at 5 pm, our [days] are 24/7,” they share. And business is indeed booming—the brothers opened the Bierstick for distribution through Amazon Europe and Canada. The idea is to provide a product available worldwide to all university markets, giving a unique and clean take on experiencing college extracurricular activities.

1) When did you realize you could quit your 9-5 with the Bierstick?

The moment we knew we had a scalable business is when we saw 100 sales in one day. We have had the entrepreneurial mindset for as long as we can remember. None of us ever wanted to work a 9-5, so we thought outside of the box when it came to doing anything. Many people always say that it must be awesome to not have a 9-5 job. While it is true that we don’t have a clock-in time, we work much longer than 8 hour days, and we don’t get weekends off.

2) What are your ideas for scaling your business? Would you develop other entertainment-related products in the future, or is this more one a one-stop product?

We want to keep the Bierstick website strictly about the one product. One teacher told me once, “Keep it simple. Keep it stupid.” Branching out into other products takes away from what we are trying to accomplish with the Bierstick. We are striving to make the old tube and funnel something of the past, and make this the go-to drinking device. We are staying focused on what works at this time. But this does not mean the Bierstick Bros don’t have a few other ideas up their sleeves. Once we perfect the Bierstick, then we will move onto other endeavors.

3) What are some of the protocols you are taking to ensure proper use of your product? Obviously, college kids like to drink things other than carbonated greatness.

The Bierstick is only a device allowing you to drink your favorite beverage. The instructions state that you must be in control of the flow of liquid at all times, that way you can crank the speed up or slow down to your liking. We do not recommend any alcohol be used in the Bierstick. Here at the office, we do like beer, and we drink responsibly when doing so.

4) Did people take your product seriously at first? How did you overcome the doubters early on?

Still, to this day, people have their own opinions of the Bierstick. It is a very controversial piece of social media. You either hate it or love it. The Bierstick is very intimidating at first because you just watched a guy before you down a drink in a matter of seconds. But once you give it a shot, you realize just how easy it is. There are many people that will always try to shoot you down in life, and we were brought up to take that person’s advise and use it to our advantage. Bad opinions and reviews help us figure out new ways to better the Bierstick.

5) If you could go back in time with the knowledge and experience you have now, what advice would you give yourself as a brand new startup?

Don't be afraid to spend money. When we started, we sold our cars to get the capital needed to start this venture. So when it came to spending money, we pinched every penny. As long as you spend the money in the right places, it is fine to do so. With money comes better apps, tracking, data, storage and overall makes our lives easier. By spending a few extra dollars, you create more time for yourself and time is the most valuable thing. Time is something that you can never get back so if you can save it, you should. After all, you have to spend money to make money, right? Not always true, but we will go with it.

The Bierstick Brothers may not be changing social media, but they did create a commodity quintessential to student life. What more could you ask for as a student starting college? Every company has to start somewhere. Innovation is often unrecognizable at first, but the best startups come from a spontaneous idea. The Bierstick is the latest addition to the joke-gone-profitable business model.