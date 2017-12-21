These Tweets Will Guarantee You Start Off 2018 On The Perfect Note

This New Year’s, to keep yourself occupied from wallowing in regret, drowning in self-pity or remembering the horrors of 2017, Twitter users want you to try playing a song.

People are suggesting songs that ― if played correctly at the right time ― will ring in the New Year with lyrics you want to hear. This Evanescence tweet is the most popular meme by far:

if you play "bring me to life" by evanescence at exactly 11:59:08 on new years eve, the first "wake me up" will play at exactly midnight. start off your new year right — oob (@tmcripple) December 16, 2017

But the other song choices are pretty good too:

If you play 'In The Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) December 21, 2017

If you play “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain at exactly 11:59:57 on December 31st, you’ll hear “let’s go girls”, one of the most iconic lines of all time, as the clock strikes midnight. Enter 2018 the right way. — lex (@shaniaxtwain) December 19, 2017

If you play "Country Roads” by John Denver at 11:59:29 pm on New Year's Eve the first “country roads take me home” will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Rachel Teter (@Teter06) December 19, 2017

if you play Mr. Brightside by The Killers at 11:59:47pm on December 31st you can start your new year by coming out of your cage — Dwayne (I hate abby) Johnson (@bIindmelcn) December 17, 2017

If you play Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sounds Of Silence" at exactly 11:59:57 pm, you'll hear the incredibly apt line "hello darkness my old friend" at exactly midnight. Perfect way to start off 2018. https://t.co/7wOwuZ4aG8 — Sarah Mimms (@SarahMMimms) December 18, 2017

If you play “The Best” by Tina Turner on December 31st at 11:58:57, Tina will say “You’re simply the best!” at exactly midnight. Start off your new year right. — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) December 21, 2017

Some people offered suggestions that started with a song, but ended with a lot of darkness:

if you play “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles on December 31st at 11:59:12, the line “we never learn, we’ve been here before” will drop right as the clock strikes midnight and remind that you didn’t do shit with your life for the last year and probably won’t in 2018 either — N. ✨ (@thebridgeofkiwi) December 18, 2017

If you boot up a playlist of John Cage's 4'33" looped 115,517 times consecutively right at 11:57:38 you can sit your ass in complete silence for a full calendar year. don't start 2018 off right. don't start it at all. fool me once motherfuckers — Ace (@AMillennialDog) December 19, 2017

If you play any song at 11:59 at New Years Eve 10 seconds before midnight it will make no difference bc 2018 will suck anyway — Katie Ball (@Katherine_Maryy) December 21, 2017

But the best ideas didn’t contain a song at all:

if u play the parks and recreation “pawnee rangers” episode at exactly 11:54:26 on new years eve, u can scream "treat yo self 2018" with the main characters at exactly midnight! start off your new year right filled with self love and treating urself — ً (@DAREDEVlllS) December 17, 2017

If you play the #SVU opening at exactly 11:59:44 pm on New Year’s Eve, you’ll hear the "DUN DUN”, one of the most iconic sounds of all time, as the clock strikes midnight. Ring in 2018 right. — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (@nbcsvu) December 21, 2017

if you start watching rupaul’s drag race season 6 episode 3 on new year’s eve at 23:21:48 then rupaul will tell you “good luck and don’t fuck it up” at midnight. start 2018 the right way. — joe (@idealising) December 19, 2017

If you go to Settings -> Deactivate My Account, click the blue button, enter your password, and click the button again on December 31st at 11:59:58 your Twitter account will disappear right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) December 21, 2017

If you start watching GONE GIRL at 10:54:52 p.m. on December 31st, Rosamund Pike will say, "I am so much happier now that I'm dead" right when the clock strikes midnight. Happy New Year! — Aaron Michael (@subsahaaron) December 18, 2017

If you boil your kettle at exactly 11:56:01 on New Years Eve, you will have made a cup of tea at exactly midnight.



Start your New Year off right. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 20, 2017

If you turn on the full replay of the 2012 New England Patriots-New York Jets Thanksgiving game on NFL Game Pass at 11:20:06pm on New Years Eve the buttfumble will play at exactly midnight — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 21, 2017

Though we all know what’s really going to happen if anyone actually attempts to do this at midnight:

its nearly guaranteed someone is gonna fuck up a new years party by insisting that they put on the stranger things theme song or some other crap at 11:58:24 pm or whatever, because of a tweet they saw — jezza (@extremely_wet) December 20, 2017

im just imagining the sound of the aux cord being ripped out of someone elses phone to be plugged into theirs and then the youtube video they're playing it off of buffering in the middle. what a special moment — jezza (@extremely_wet) December 20, 2017