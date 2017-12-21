These Tweets Will Guarantee You Start Off 2018 On The Perfect Note

This New Year’s, to keep yourself occupied from wallowing in regret, drowning in self-pity or remembering the horrors of 2017, Twitter users want you to try playing a song.
People are suggesting songs that ― if played correctly at the right time ― will ring in the New Year with lyrics you want to hear. This Evanescence tweet is the most popular meme by far:
But the other song choices are pretty good too:
Some people offered suggestions that started with a song, but ended with a lot of darkness:
But the best ideas didn’t contain a song at all:
Though we all know what’s really going to happen if anyone actually attempts to do this at midnight:
Heading into the New Year by starting with a party foul. So 2017.