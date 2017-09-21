PARENTING
These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In England And Wales

The official 2016 list is out!
In May, the Social Security Administration released the list of most popular baby names in the U.S. Now, our neighbors across the pond are sharing their data.

On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics released the list of the most popular baby names in England and Wales in 2016. While Oliver remains the most popular name for boys in those two countries (a spot it has held since 2013), Olivia replaced Amelia as the top pick for girls. 

Although Olivia was number one from 2008 to 2010, Amelia stood firmly at the top from 2011 to 2015. The name Muhammad also entered the top 10 this year, replacing William. 

Without further ado, here is the list of most popular baby names of 2016 for England and Wales. For more information on the data, visit the Office for National Statistics website

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Emily
  4. Isla
  5. Ava
  6. Isabella
  7. Lily
  8. Jessica
  9. Ella
  10. Mia

Boys

  1. Oliver
  2. Harry
  3. George
  4. Jack
  5. Jacob
  6. Noah
  7. Charlie
  8. Muhammad
  9. Thomas
  10. Oscar
