06/12/2018 11:25 am ET

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1880s

Throwback to when Bertha, Ida and Minnie were on the top 10 list.
By Caroline Bologna
The most popular names for babies born in the 1880s were Mary for girls and John for boys.
If you were alive in the 1980s, it shouldn’t surprise you to hear that the hottest baby names during that decade included Jessica, Jennifer, Joshua and Ashley. But do you know what the most popular baby names were 100 years before that? 

The Social Security Administration’s website offers lists of the top baby names of every decade going back to the 1880s. Looking at the earliest list, it’s clear that times have changed. Names like Minnie, Ida, Bertha and Clarence ― which have fallen into relative obscurity today ― were quite popular between 1880 and 1889. Still, there are a number of top names that remain popular today, like Emma, James and William. 

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. in the 1880s. 

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Anna
  3. Emma
  4. Elizabeth
  5. Margaret
  6. Minnie
  7. Ida
  8. Bertha
  9. Clara
  10. Alice
  11. Annie
  12. Florence
  13. Bessie
  14. Grace
  15. Ethel
  16. Sarah
  17. Ella
  18. Martha
  19. Nellie
  20. Mabel
  21. Laura
  22. Carrie
  23. Cora
  24. Helen
  25. Maude
  26. Lillian
  27. Gertrude
  28. Rose
  29. Edna
  30. Pearl
  31. Edith
  32. Jennie
  33. Hattie
  34. Mattie
  35. Eva
  36. Julia
  37. Myrtle
  38. Louise
  39. Lillie
  40. Jessie
  41. Frances
  42. Catherine
  43. Lula
  44. Lena
  45. Marie
  46. Ada
  47. Josephine
  48. Fannie
  49. Lucy
  50. Dora

 Boys

  1. John
  2. William
  3. James
  4. George
  5. Charles
  6. Frank
  7. Joseph
  8. Henry
  9. Robert
  10. Thomas
  11. Edward
  12. Harry
  13. Walter
  14. Arthur
  15. Fred
  16. Albert
  17. Samuel
  18. Clarence
  19. Louis
  20. David
  21. Joe
  22. Charlie
  23. Richard
  24. Ernest
  25. Roy
  26. Will
  27. Andrew
  28. Jesse
  29. Oscar
  30. Willie
  31. Daniel
  32. Benjamin
  33. Carl
  34. Sam
  35. Alfred
  36. Earl
  37. Peter
  38. Elmer
  39. Frederick
  40. Howard
  41. Lewis
  42. Ralph
  43. Herbert
  44. Paul
  45. Lee
  46. Tom
  47. Herman
  48. Martin
  49. Jacob
  50. Michael

