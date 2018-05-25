PARENTING
05/25/2018 05:45 am ET

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1930s

How the times have changed.
headshot
By Caroline Bologna
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images

Baby name trends come and go, but many classics have real staying power. 

Looking at the most popular baby names of the 1930s, you’ll find a combination of once-hot choices that now sound outdated (like Betty and Eugene) and names that a lot of parents are still choosing for their children (shout out to the Catherines and Williams we know). 

The Social Security Administration keeps lists of the most popular names for every year and decade since the 1880s. Without further ado, here are the top baby names for girls and boys born in the 1930s. 

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Betty
  3. Barbara
  4. Shirley
  5. Patricia
  6. Dorothy
  7. Joan
  8. Margaret
  9. Nancy
  10. Helen
  11. Carol
  12. Joyce
  13. Doris
  14. Ruth
  15. Virginia
  16. Marilyn
  17. Elizabeth
  18. Jean
  19. Frances
  20. Beverly
  21. Lois
  22. Alice
  23. Donna
  24. Martha
  25. Dolores
  26. Janet
  27. Phyllis
  28. Norma
  29. Carolyn
  30. Evelyn
  31. Gloria
  32. Anna
  33. Marie
  34. Ann
  35. Mildred
  36. Rose
  37. Peggy
  38. Geraldine
  39. Catherine
  40. Judith
  41. Louise
  42. Janice
  43. Marjorie
  44. Annie
  45. Ruby
  46. Eleanor
  47. Jane
  48. Sandra
  49. Irene
  50. Wanda

Boys

  1. Robert
  2. James
  3. John
  4. William
  5. Richard
  6. Charles
  7. Donald
  8. George
  9. Thomas
  10. Joseph
  11. David
  12. Edward
  13. Ronald
  14. Paul
  15. Kenneth
  16. Frank
  17. Raymond
  18. Jack
  19. Harold
  20. Billy
  21. Gerald
  22. Walter
  23. Jerry
  24. Joe
  25. Eugene
  26. Henry
  27. Bobby
  28. Arthur
  29. Carl
  30. Larry
  31. Ralph
  32. Albert
  33. Willie
  34. Fred
  35. Michael
  36. Lawrence
  37. Harry
  38. Roy
  39. Howard
  40. Norman
  41. Roger
  42. Daniel
  43. Louis
  44. Earl
  45. Gary
  46. Clarence
  47. Anthony
  48. Francis
  49. Wayne
  50. Marvin

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Baby Names Social Security Administration
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1930s
CONVERSATIONS