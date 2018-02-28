These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1940s

Baby naming fads come and go, but plenty of names have staying power.

The Social Security Administration tracks these trends over time and has compiled lists of the most popular names every year since the 1880s. The SSA also shares lists of the top names for each decade.

We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1940s. Naturally, there were a lot of baby girls named Mary, Nancy and Carol. As for the boys, names like James, William and Charles are still popular today.

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1940 to 1949.

Girls

Mary Linda Barbara Patricia Carol Sandra Nancy Sharon Judith Susan Betty Carolyn Margaret Shirley Judy Karen Donna Kathleen Joyce Dorothy Janet Diane Janice Joan Elizabeth Brenda Gloria Virginia Marilyn Martha Beverly Helen Bonnie Ruth Frances Jean Ann Phyllis Pamela Jane Alice Peggy Cheryl Doris Catherine Elaine Cynthia Marie Lois Connie

Boys