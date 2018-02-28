PARENTING
02/28/2018 05:47 am ET

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1940s

Mary, Carol and Sandra dominated.
By Caroline Bologna
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images
Baby naming fads come and go, but plenty of names have staying power. 

The Social Security Administration tracks these trends over time and has compiled lists of the most popular names every year since the 1880s. The SSA also shares lists of the top names for each decade.

We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1940s. Naturally, there were a lot of baby girls named Mary, Nancy and Carol. As for the boys, names like James, William and Charles are still popular today. 

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1940 to 1949. 

Girls

  1. Mary

  2. Linda

  3. Barbara

  4. Patricia

  5. Carol

  6. Sandra

  7. Nancy

  8. Sharon

  9. Judith

  10. Susan

  11. Betty

  12. Carolyn

  13. Margaret

  14. Shirley

  15. Judy

  16. Karen

  17. Donna

  18. Kathleen

  19. Joyce

  20. Dorothy

  21. Janet

  22. Diane

  23. Janice

  24. Joan

  25. Elizabeth

  26. Brenda

  27. Gloria

  28. Virginia

  29. Marilyn

  30. Martha

  31. Beverly

  32. Helen

  33. Bonnie

  34. Ruth

  35. Frances

  36. Jean

  37. Ann

  38. Phyllis

  39. Pamela

  40. Jane

  41. Alice

  42. Peggy

  43. Cheryl

  44. Doris

  45. Catherine

  46. Elaine

  47. Cynthia

  48. Marie

  49. Lois

  50. Connie

Boys

  1. James

  2. Robert

  3. John

  4. William

  5. Richard

  6. David

  7. Charles

  8. Thomas

  9. Michael

  10. Ronald

  11. Larry

  12. Donald

  13. Joseph

  14. Gary

  15. George

  16. Kenneth

  17. Paul

  18. Edward

  19. Jerry

  20. Dennis

  21. Frank

  22. Daniel

  23. Raymond

  24. Roger

  25. Stephen

  26. Gerald

  27. Walter

  28. Harold

  29. Steven

  30. Douglas

  31. Lawrence

  32. Terry

  33. Wayne

  34. Arthur

  35. Jack

  36. Carl

  37. Henry

  38. Willie

  39. Bruce

  40. Joe

  41. Peter

  42. Billy

  43. Roy

  44. Ralph

  45. Anthony

  46. Jimmy

  47. Albert

  48. Bobby

  49. Eugene

  50. Johnny

