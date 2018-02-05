These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1950s

Baby name trends are an evolving part of our culture. The Social Security Administration tracks these fascinating trends over time, keeping a list of the most popular names every year since the 1880s.

The SSA also shares lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1950s.

As tends to be the case, the names for boys are a bit more timeless ― Michael, James and William are still on the top 10 list today. Meanwhile, you don’t meet too many newborn baby girls named Donna, Linda or Barbara these days.

Without further ado, here are the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1950 to 1959.

Girls

Mary Linda Patricia Susan Deborah Barbara Debra Karen Nancy Donna Cynthia Sandra Pamela Sharon Kathleen Carol Diane Brenda Cheryl Janet Elizabeth Kathy Margaret Janice Carolyn Denise Judy Rebecca Joyce Teresa Christine Catherine Shirley Judith Betty Beverly Lisa Laura Theresa Connie Ann Julie Gloria Gail Joan Paula Peggy Cindy Martha Bonnie

Boys