02/05/2018 11:18 am ET

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1950s

Shout out to all the Donnas, Susans and Barbaras!

By Caroline Bologna
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock via Getty Images
How many babies named Susan, Deborah or Barbara do you meet these days?

Baby name trends are an evolving part of our culture. The Social Security Administration tracks these fascinating trends over time, keeping a list of the most popular names every year since the 1880s. 

The SSA also shares lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1950s. 

As tends to be the case, the names for boys are a bit more timeless ― Michael, James and William are still on the top 10 list today. Meanwhile, you don’t meet too many newborn baby girls named Donna, Linda or Barbara these days. 

Without further ado, here are the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1950 to 1959. 

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Linda
  3. Patricia
  4. Susan
  5. Deborah
  6. Barbara
  7. Debra
  8. Karen
  9. Nancy
  10. Donna
  11. Cynthia
  12. Sandra
  13. Pamela
  14. Sharon
  15. Kathleen
  16. Carol
  17. Diane
  18. Brenda
  19. Cheryl
  20. Janet
  21. Elizabeth
  22. Kathy
  23. Margaret
  24. Janice
  25. Carolyn
  26. Denise
  27. Judy
  28. Rebecca
  29. Joyce
  30. Teresa
  31. Christine
  32. Catherine
  33. Shirley
  34. Judith
  35. Betty
  36. Beverly
  37. Lisa
  38. Laura
  39. Theresa
  40. Connie
  41. Ann
  42. Julie
  43. Gloria
  44. Gail
  45. Joan
  46. Paula
  47. Peggy
  48. Cindy
  49. Martha
  50. Bonnie

 

Boys

  1. James
  2. Michael
  3. Robert
  4. John
  5. David
  6. William
  7. Richard
  8. Thomas
  9. Mark
  10. Charles
  11. Steven
  12. Gary
  13. Joseph
  14. Donald
  15. Ronald
  16. Kenneth
  17. Paul
  18. Larry
  19. Daniel
  20. Stephen
  21. Dennis
  22. Timothy
  23. Edward
  24. Jeffrey
  25. George
  26. Gregory
  27. Kevin
  28. Douglas
  29. Terry
  30. Anthony
  31. Jerry
  32. Bruce
  33. Randy
  34. Brian
  35. Frank
  36. Scott
  37. Roger
  38. Raymond
  39. Peter
  40. Patrick
  41. Keith
  42. Lawrence
  43. Wayne
  44. Danny
  45. Alan
  46. Gerald
  47. Ricky
  48. Carl
  49. Christopher
  50. Dale

Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
