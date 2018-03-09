These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1960s

Baby names rise and fall in popularity over time. Luckily for us, the Social Security Administration tracks the trends around baby names and offers lists of the most popular ones dating back to the 1880s.
The SSA also puts together lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1960s.
As tends to be the case, the names for boys are pretty timeless. The girls’ list is a little more tied to trends of the past ― there aren’t too many baby Karens, Lisas or Lindas crawling around these days.
Without further ado, here are the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1960 to 1969.
Girls
- Lisa
- Mary
- Susan
- Karen
- Kimberly
- Patricia
- Linda
- Donna
- Michelle
- Cynthia
- Sandra
- Deborah
- Tammy
- Pamela
- Lori
- Laura
- Elizabeth
- Julie
- Brenda
- Jennifer
- Barbara
- Angela
- Sharon
- Debra
- Teresa
- Nancy
- Christine
- Cheryl
- Denise
- Kelly
- Tina
- Kathleen
- Melissa
- Robin
- Amy
- Diane
- Dawn
- Carol
- Tracy
- Kathy
- Rebecca
- Theresa
- Kim
- Rhonda
- Stephanie
- Cindy
- Janet
- Wendy
- Maria
- Michele
Boys
- Michael
- David
- John
- James
- Robert
- Mark
- William
- Richard
- Thomas
- Jeffrey
- Steven
- Joseph
- Timothy
- Kevin
- Scott
- Brian
- Charles
- Paul
- Daniel
- Christopher
- Kenneth
- Anthony
- Gregory
- Ronald
- Donald
- Gary
- Stephen
- Eric
- Edward
- Douglas
- Todd
- Patrick
- George
- Keith
- Larry
- Matthew
- Terry
- Andrew
- Dennis
- Randy
- Jerry
- Peter
- Frank
- Craig
- Raymond
- Jeffery
- Bruce
- Rodney
- Mike
- Roger