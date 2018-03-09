PARENTING
03/09/2018 05:46 am ET

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1960s

Lookin' at you, Lisas and Karens!
By Caroline Bologna
H. Armstrong Roberts via Getty Images
The baby name trends of the 1960s feel a little dated when it comes to choices for girls. The popular names for boys, however, haven't changed as dramatically over time. 

Baby names rise and fall in popularity over time. Luckily for us, the Social Security Administration tracks the trends around baby names and offers lists of the most popular ones dating back to the 1880s.  

The SSA also puts together lists of the top names for each decade. We decided to take a look at the most popular names of the 1960s. 

As tends to be the case, the names for boys are pretty timeless. The girls’ list is a little more tied to trends of the past ― there aren’t too many baby Karens, Lisas or Lindas crawling around these days. 

Without further ado, here are the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1960 to 1969. 

Girls

  1. Lisa
  2. Mary
  3. Susan
  4. Karen
  5. Kimberly
  6. Patricia
  7. Linda
  8. Donna
  9. Michelle
  10. Cynthia
  11. Sandra
  12. Deborah
  13. Tammy
  14. Pamela
  15. Lori
  16. Laura
  17. Elizabeth
  18. Julie
  19. Brenda
  20. Jennifer
  21. Barbara
  22. Angela
  23. Sharon
  24. Debra
  25. Teresa
  26. Nancy
  27. Christine
  28. Cheryl
  29. Denise
  30. Kelly
  31. Tina
  32. Kathleen
  33. Melissa
  34. Robin
  35. Amy
  36. Diane
  37. Dawn
  38. Carol
  39. Tracy
  40. Kathy
  41. Rebecca
  42. Theresa
  43. Kim
  44. Rhonda
  45. Stephanie
  46. Cindy
  47. Janet
  48. Wendy
  49. Maria
  50. Michele

Boys

  1. Michael
  2. David
  3. John
  4. James
  5. Robert
  6. Mark
  7. William
  8. Richard
  9. Thomas
  10. Jeffrey
  11. Steven
  12. Joseph
  13. Timothy
  14. Kevin
  15. Scott
  16. Brian
  17. Charles
  18. Paul
  19. Daniel
  20. Christopher
  21. Kenneth
  22. Anthony
  23. Gregory
  24. Ronald
  25. Donald
  26. Gary
  27. Stephen
  28. Eric
  29. Edward
  30. Douglas
  31. Todd
  32. Patrick
  33. George
  34. Keith
  35. Larry
  36. Matthew
  37. Terry
  38. Andrew
  39. Dennis
  40. Randy
  41. Jerry
  42. Peter
  43. Frank
  44. Craig
  45. Raymond
  46. Jeffery
  47. Bruce
  48. Rodney
  49. Mike
  50. Roger

RELATED COVERAGE

Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Baby Names Social Security Administration
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1960s
CONVERSATIONS