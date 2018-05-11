These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2017

The data is in! On Friday, the Social Security Administration released its official list of the most popular baby names of 2017.

The top 10 names for girls aren’t particularly surprising. The top three spots contain the same names as last year’s list, with Emma in the lead, followed by Olivia and Ava.

However, Isabella overtook Sophia for the number four spot, and Amelia and Evelyn joined the rankings at numbers eight and nine, bumping Emily and Harper off the top 10 list and Abigail down to the bottom.

As for the boys, Liam surpassed Noah as the number one name, and Mason fell down from number four to number seven. Logan and Oliver are on the top ten list for the first time, pushing out Michael and Ethan, and Jacob dropped down to number 10.

The SSA compiled the baby names list based on the names that parents in the U.S. chose for their babies born in 2017.