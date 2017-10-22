They Did It Again--Banned by KLI from Dutch D'Arcy Thompson Meeting

Despite the lively PUBLIC meetings in Scotland last week commemorating the 100th anniversary of the publication of On Growth and Form, the hugely influential book by biologist and mathematician D’Arcy Wentworth Thompson---Dutch scientists have decided to make their D’Arcy Thompson celebration that kicks off Monday, PRIVATE. The secrecy seems silly since there are no big name speakers like Evelyn Fox Keller, who bravely addressed “the gene issue” at the St. Andrews commemoration, or Stephen Wolfram, who gave a rousing talk at the University of Dundee. (More about the Scottish event to come). The only journalist allowed in to the Dutch celebration is Philip Ball (Nature magazine), and not just to observe the proceedings but to lecture as well.
I was initially invited to attend the Dutch event as an independent journalist by one of its organizers---University of Amsterdam computational biologist Jaap Kaandorp---during an interview we did a couple of weeks ago about his research on corals. However, after I made all necessary travel arrangements, Kaandorp---who thinks natural selection “is still kind of a major event in the evolution of organisms”---emailed saying Konrad Lorentz Institute protested my attendance and that my invitation was cancelled. Furthermore, KLI had so poisoned the waters, that Kaandorp asked me not to run the interview we did.
Here’s the Invite:
“Dear Dr. Mazur,
Thank you for registering for the workshop On Growth and Form 2017, that will be held at the Lorentz Center from Oct 23 2017 through Oct 27 2017. You have not requested hotel accommodation arranged through the Lorentz Center. . . . For further information or if you have any changes in your registration, please do not hesitate to contact me (mail to: batenburg@lorentzcenter.nl).
With kind regards,
Carey Batenburg-Einthoven
Workshop Coordinator
Lorentz Center”
Here’s the Disinvite:
“Dear Suzan,
My collegue [sic] Johannes Jaeger (co-organizer of this workshop and director of the KLI) showed me the “Altenberg 16” book.
I don’t want to participate anymore in this interview and we also decided that we don’t want you be to [sic] present at this workshop.
I am very sorry for this.
Best wishes,
Jaap Kanndorp”
And here’s the lineup for the Lorentz Center meeting:
