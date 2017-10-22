They Did It Again--Banned by KLI from Dutch D'Arcy Thompson Meeting

I was initially invited to attend the Dutch event as an independent journalist by one of its organizers---University of Amsterdam computational biologist Jaap Kaandorp---during an interview we did a couple of weeks ago about his research on corals. However, after I made all necessary travel arrangements, Kaandorp---who thinks natural selection “is still kind of a major event in the evolution of organisms”---emailed saying Konrad Lorentz Institute protested my attendance and that my invitation was cancelled. Furthermore, KLI had so poisoned the waters, that Kaandorp asked me not to run the interview we did.

Here’s the Invite:

“Dear Dr. Mazur,

Thank you for registering for the workshop On Growth and Form 2017, that will be held at the Lorentz Center from Oct 23 2017 through Oct 27 2017. You have not requested hotel accommodation arranged through the Lorentz Center. . . . For further information or if you have any changes in your registration, please do not hesitate to contact me (mail to: batenburg@lorentzcenter.nl).

With kind regards,

Carey Batenburg-Einthoven

Workshop Coordinator

Lorentz Center”

Here’s the Disinvite:

“Dear Suzan,

My collegue [sic] Johannes Jaeger (co-organizer of this workshop and director of the KLI) showed me the “Altenberg 16” book.

I don’t want to participate anymore in this interview and we also decided that we don’t want you be to [sic] present at this workshop.

I am very sorry for this.

Best wishes,

Jaap Kanndorp”

And here’s the lineup for the Lorentz Center meeting:

Amir Masoud Abdol (Netherlands)

Gemma Anderson (UK)

Philip Ball (UK)

Hester Breman (UK)

Graham Budd (Sweden)

Ross Carter (UK)

Mark Chaplain (UK)

Stephane Douady (France)

Alain Goriely (UK)

Veronica Grieneisen (UK)

Johannes Jaeger (Austria)

Matthew Jarron (UK)

Edward Juler (UK)

Jaap Kaandorp (Netherlands)

Yulia Kraus (Russia)

Ellen Levy (US)

Stan Maree (UK)

Nick Monk (Austria)

Ekaterina Pukhlyakova (Austria)

Peter Sloot (Netherlands)

Charissa Terranova (US)