They're coming for our Medicare

It was bound to happen. You don’t get a $1.5 Trillion tax cut without finding that money somewhere. Yesterday, the Congressional Budget Office advised the Congress that under legislation called “Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010”, in order to pass the massive tax cuts that would benefit the wealthy so much but which would likely add to the deficit, Republicans would have to cut at least 4% a year from Medicare, or $25 Billion. Paygo requires that all legislation that adds to the deficit must be offset by mandatory spending cuts. And if this tax bill is passed, some estimate we will hit $1 TRILLION in deficits as early as 2020.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that according to the Byrd Rule, if the tax cut is passed by a simple majority, it cannot add to the deficit beyond the ten year budget period. That means unless they can find other revenue to make up the deficit, they will need 60 votes, and that of course means Democratic votes. So the remaining $111 Billion of mandatory cuts would have to come from other programs like Customs and Border Patrol, student loans, and agricultural subsidies, to name a few (On this round, Social Security, Medicaid and Food Stamps are exempt). And by the way, other than Medicare, they have not named the other programs from which they would extract $100+ Billion.

This puts the Republicans in a very tight spot. To get the cuts they want, they have to consider rewriting the Paygo law (which would take 60 votes) or waiving the Paygo requirements (which would also require 60 votes), or have the Office of Management and Budget just decline to issue the mandatory cuts (sequester), thus making it look like they don’t care about deficits at all. Not a great platform to run on in 2018. Some Congressional Republicans have already balked at implementing any of these approaches, and of course President Trump is on record promising not to cut Medicare (or Social Security),

Cutting $25 Billion a year from Medicare would be just the start of what Paul Ryan calls “entitlement reform.” Medicare and Social Security have been in the crosshairs of Republican policymakers for years, and now that they have a willing and manipulable President in Trump, the leadership of the Party is gung ho to do what they have been waiting for — turn Medicare and Social Security into voucher programs, where the vouches will cover what you need like the back of a hospital gown!

What to do? While we focus on Roy Moore, Russia, Hillary Clinton and what Melania is wearing, the Republicans in Congress are quietly structuring one of the biggest giveaways to the wealthy that we have seen in decades. Don’t be fooled by promises of simplification of taxes. The legislation that is being passed is not going to help most of you. And not even the power of the gigantic lobbyists like real estate (because eliminating deductions for property taxes or mortgage would discourage home sales) may be able to stop them from sneaking in a lot of tax changes that will not benefit American workers and that we may not even know about until it’s signed, sealed and delivered.