Things Every Entrepreneur Should Learn From Team Crivly

Independence is amazing, isn’t it? It takes you to the places you’d never be otherwise at and teaches you some serious life lessons that you’d rather leave unnoticed. Astha Kanth COO ‘Team Crivly’ had a similar encounter when she, at a young age felt that she now wants to become financially independent and sufficiently flexible to work towards her goal. Living in Paris, Astha had muckles of opportunities in the fashion industry and modeling. Since she has always agreed only upon being her own boss, she started explicitly researching and tripped on to E-com marketing. Starting initially as an affiliate marketer, to being engaged into Dropshipping, Influencer Marketing, Amazon FBA and currently being the COO of Team Crivly, she has had a lot of positive experiences working with her team.

Her plan was simple, to reach out to success with a healthy and positive attitude, staying away from all sorts of negativity and surrounding herself with high talents and likely driven individuals.

‘Team Crivly’ is all about facilitating people as a multi-purpose digital media, marketing, coaching, and consulting agency inspiring a movement to build, educate and motivate”, she informs. Astha’s motive to join the company was “of helping people with all that we provide, also the opportunity to be able to surround me with young entrepreneurs with a fresh mindset and a thrive to achieve goals.”

What makes the company different from other is the vision of its team member to be an example for everyone by being extensively good in their fields. They look forward at setting a prime example of being young entrepreneurs and educate millennial the importance of establishing good diversified habits as they can become versatile, having a growth mindset to learn and grow rapidly, learning from valuable resources as they come, and most of all on how to achieve personal success & fulfillment regardless of their personal background. For Astha, her success credit dues with an idea of being self-sufficient, believing in herself and not quitting. “Being independent teaches you to work under pressure and achieve goals with dedication. Once you have a grasp of skills that continuously grows you, success is surely attainable”, she shares.

The team of young blood fragments into Company’s founder and CEO Arshdeep Bhardwaj, COO Astha Kanth, CMO Samantha Elsenpeter and Content Creator Anthony Intraversato, “I love working with a team. All members of Crivly showcase an immense passion for what they do”, she adds.

Team Crivly, the name itself signifies the spirit of working in a team. The company identifies as working as a full-service digital agency. With the transition of the market from offline to online, there have been a lot of changes seen within. Initially, a company’s requirement was only to make clients and earn money but now, goals have multiplied along with the requirements to fulfill them. Visualizing this, the Team Crivly has got its skilled hands-on digital media and marketing, which is nowadays a big challenge for most of the companies.

Their expertise in digital marketing stretches from focusing on SEO, Branding, ads, Social Media Campaigns, Public Relations, Web-related affairs to Content Creation. Along with that, the young group of entrepreneurs also nurtures the influencer marketing which is now believed to be the word for the new! Taking the fact into consideration that social media has got an immense potential to provide growth and income; they acquire skills to make sure it does. It concludes at creating and building brands for the influencers who are looking forward at expanding their reach and income using the social media. Having sources at disposal, they also connect ambitious brands and businesses with influencers to help them harness the power of social media marketing with influence.