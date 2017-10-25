Things To Avoid Doing In A Relationship And Keep Your Sanity

Don’t think that people will change.
Circumstances around the person can change, people take a longer time to change. People don’t change because you want them to; they change because they want to. Circumstances that you were aware of before getting into the relationship don’t change. If they were emotionally unavailable, they have to work through that before they become emotionally available. If they weren’t sure they could commit, you might not be the one to make them commit. Both situations require that the person be in a relationship to change that. You have to be comfortable with the idea that you are just the catalyst. Till you realize that, you are fighting with yourself because you are at a different place in your life than the other person. In essence, you are upset with yourself.
Don’t settle.
In every person you encounter you gain something. Focus on what you gained, instead of what you were disappointed with. Use that list to carry you into the next relationship. Don’t think that people aren’t satisfied with what they are or their circumstances. People structure their lives the way they want. When you join someone’s life it either works or it doesn’t.
Don’t get caught up in someone else’s drama.
Follow your gut. If you hesitate about something, it is usually something you should avoid. It could be that you are enabling something or you’re caught up in their lies. Live your life for you. Find the things you enjoy doing, enjoy those things, enjoy who you are and where you are in life.
Delete the need to understand.
Sometimes we really don’t know the reasons why things worked out the way they did. Relying on a source outside yourself to understand why you feel hurt can lead you to persecute yourself. Sometimes people might not be completely honest with themselves and aren’t ready to be honest with you or can’t be honest with you. The best thing to do is just recognize that it’s over or the person is not going to call or the person doesn’t want to be in your life and that’s ok. You lost nothing. You will drive yourself crazy trying to figure out what the other person was about, said, did, etc.
