Things To Avoid Doing In A Relationship And Keep Your Sanity

Pixababy

Don’t think that people will change.

Circumstances around the person can change, people take a longer time to change. People don’t change because you want them to; they change because they want to. Circumstances that you were aware of before getting into the relationship don’t change. If they were emotionally unavailable, they have to work through that before they become emotionally available. If they weren’t sure they could commit, you might not be the one to make them commit. Both situations require that the person be in a relationship to change that. You have to be comfortable with the idea that you are just the catalyst. Till you realize that, you are fighting with yourself because you are at a different place in your life than the other person. In essence, you are upset with yourself.

Don’t settle.

In every person you encounter you gain something. Focus on what you gained, instead of what you were disappointed with. Use that list to carry you into the next relationship. Don’t think that people aren’t satisfied with what they are or their circumstances. People structure their lives the way they want. When you join someone’s life it either works or it doesn’t.

Don’t get caught up in someone else’s drama.

Follow your gut. If you hesitate about something, it is usually something you should avoid. It could be that you are enabling something or you’re caught up in their lies. Live your life for you. Find the things you enjoy doing, enjoy those things, enjoy who you are and where you are in life.

Delete the need to understand.