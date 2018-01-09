Things We Love: January Edition

January is a month of fresh starts — but it’s also a month to treat yourself after treating everyone else in December. We think that the biggest indulgences are often the simplest ones. Instead of a week-long getaway, take time out to enjoy a great cup of coffee in a gorgeous setting. Beautiful art, lovely scents, and a few new pieces for your favorite living area refresh your spirit as much as they do your space. From an exquisite “spa day” gift suite for your bath to stunning statement pieces, here are the little things that are inspiring us this month:

The Brooklyn outpost of this Colombian coffee roastery (photo above) makes a great place to warm up — and not just because of the coffee. The huge living plant wall is a welcome sight during winter’s coldest days.

When it’s cold outside, treat yourself to an escape by way of this curated set. Inside, you’ll find a hand-poured candle in LeBlanc’s Studio Ember scent (a rich blend of cedar, vanilla smoke, and birch), a replenishing salt soak and milk bath, a botanical facial steam sachet, and a few other wellness-boosting flourishes.

These midcentury stools feature a luxurious upholstery that brings a cozy touch to the bar. Yet, the look is light enough to look just right in spring and beyond.

Keep up with your resolution to stay in touch with these bold notecards by Los Angeles boutique stationer our heiday.

Bring a new shape into your decor with this striking dining table, which has a faceted wood base with a bold sculptural appeal.

Here’s a candle you’ll want to keep burning — and it’s not just because of the intoxicating Neroli Blossom and Sandalwood scent by Le Feu De L’eau. As the wax melts, it’ll reveal a solid 14k gold luck-boosting amulet charm by jewelry designer Ariel Gordon.