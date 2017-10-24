Things We Love: October Edition

While fall begins in late September, it’s late October that brings the best of the season. The leaves are at their peak brilliance, the sun has a more golden cast, and the weather is often just right for a light sweater instead of a bulky coat. We’re savoring the season with a weekend getaway in New England, rich scents that are the perfect accompaniment for crisp days, and curling up with a much-anticipated book from one of our favorite designers. Also, as the nights get longer and we spend more time in our homes, we’re taking a few moments to rethink our décor with a few key pieces. Whether it’s a statement chair or a few bold throw pillows, standout lighting or a surprisingly artful storage cabinet, never underestimate the power of a new piece.

Refined-rustic luxury is the theme of this under-the-radar retreat. If you go, definitely try to stay in one of the suites at the Farmhouse at Copper Hill, which were designed by Thad Hayes and feature such details as enormous soaking tubs, brick fireplaces, and wingback furniture. The Birch suite, above, is a favorite.

The second book by the famed interior designer celebrates her signature “soft modern” look, in projects that range from a New York penthouse to a Western ranch.

Luxe Lights: Artemide Lighting

This month, we’ve been lucky to get stunning consigned pieces from Artemide Lighting, a favorite resource for designers and design-lovers alike. One of our favorites is the bold Black Pirce Micro Suspension LED Light. The sculptural pendant is a great piece for contrasting different styles and forms — we’d particularly love to see this over a classic Tulip table or an angular vintage Danish dining table.

Pop of Color: Custom Silk Velvet Turkish Pillow

Incorporate fall’s rich hues and textures with a simple pillow in a luxurious fabric.

Forget the too-artificial scents of mass-produced candles in favor of a handmade candle that fills your room with a luxurious scent. Hawkins Candles have become a cult favorite, mainly due to their evocative fragrances inspired by distinctive locations. Our favorite is Hudson, a smoky-sweet scent that is inspired by the first fires of fall.

With their distinctive silhouette and bold upholstery, the TK makes an unforgettable impact as an accent chair. The shape also provides comfortable support for kicking back with a great book.

Scent of the Season: Bella Freud 1970

This intriguing scent is perfect for a crisp fall evening, with its notes of blonde woods, Frankincense, and Rose de Mai.