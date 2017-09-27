HUFFPOST FINDS
11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides National Coffee Day

Caffeine obsessives, take note.
By Brittany Nims

If your veins run with more caffeine than blood, this weekend is for you.

This year, National Coffee Day falls on a Friday ― Friday, Sept. 29, to be exact. Though caffeine obsessives can snag a free brew at several places on Friday to celebrate, there are plenty of other finds and deals to obsessive over this week, too. 

  • 1 These knit throw pillows in cool neutral shades
    Wayfair
    To add some texture to your home. Shop them here
  • 2 This illuminating diamond peel-off mask from I Dew Care
    Urban Outfitters
    Made with am mixture of pearl powder and diamond powder, this K-beauty product softens skin while improving complexion. Its glittery texture feels a bit like Elmer's school glue -- but don't let that fool you. This brightening mask will leave you feeling like a million bucks. Shop it here
  • 3 This asymmetrical zip wool-blend coat
    Nordstrom
    It even comes in an eye catching forest green shade. Shop it here
  • 4 This pinafore sweater-dress from Frank and Oak
    Frank and Oak
    This perfect fall essentials is made for layering with sweaters, turtlenecks and more. Shop it before sizes run out
  • 5 This brass-banishing gloss for bottle blondes
    Madison Reed
    This purple gloss banishes brassy tones in blonde hair without harsh chemicals like bleach and ammonia, and lasts up to 8 washes. Use it as an at-home, all-over toner in between trips to your colorist, or, according to the experts at Madison Reed's new color bar in Manhattan, you can mix it with your favorite conditioner to create a ready-to-use purple toning conditioner. Shop it here.
  • 6 These Nike Air Zoom Vomero running shoes
    Jack Rabbit
    Comfortable and stylish, we wish we could live in these running shoes every day. Shop them here
  • 7 These moisture-packed eye masks
    100 Pure
    With a high concentration of caffeine, these little eye masks depuff your eyes and quench dry, dehydrated skin when it needs it most. The masks even become thinner the longer you leave them on -- proof that the water inside is getting absorbed into your thirsty skin. Shop them here
  • 8 This flex concealer by Milk Makeup
    Sephora
    This full-coverage concealer sticks to skin without feeling heavy, and blends seamlessly. It leaves a gentle matte finish that, when dusted with a finishing powder, is perfect for lighter makeup days. Shop it here
  • 9 These geometric blush-colored tea light holders
    Amazon
    The perfect way to add a touch of blush to your home. Shop them here
  • 10 These double-sided orbit studs from Sterling Forever
    Sterling Forever
    Unique, bold, and they come in six different mirrored styles. Shop them here
  • 11 These (on sale!) high-rise sculpting leggings
    Gap
    Snag them now while they're $20 off. 

