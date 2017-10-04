HUFFPOST FINDS
10/04/2017 02:41 pm ET Updated Oct 04, 2017

11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides National Taco Day

Finds we can't help but taco 'bout.
By Brittany Nims

It’s nacho average week, because this week we’re celebrating National Taco Day.

But, let’s not burrito round the bush, because in addition to so many taco puns, we’re obsessing over quite a few game-changing finds this week. Namely, we’ve unearthed some pimple-banishing witchery, bras that fit up to 40 different sizes, and a facial oil that leaves us feeling ~supple as hell~. 

Take a look at our current weekly obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Uye Surana's new Easy Fit Bralettes
    Uye Surana
    Uye Surana is one of our favorite size-inclusive lingerie brands. They create sexy, comfortable and supportive pieces with curvy bodies in mind. Their seven sizes (XS - 3XL) cover more than 40 bra sizes. The Easy Fit Bralette has an ultra-adjustable wrap brand that makes it sexy, fun and gives each wearer the perfect fit. Seriously, it's the next best thing to not wearing a bra. Check out their handmade designs here.
  • 2 This gorgeous iced ombré velvet euro sham
    Nordstrom
    A little bit of velvet goes a long way, and instantly makes any room look more expensive. Shop it here
  • 3 This cozy and casual denim overall dress
    ASOS
    I love this piece because it's the perfect summer-to-fall wardrobe essential. Pair it with flowy tanks in the summer, and then transition to ribbed turtlenecks and heeled booties for the fall. Shop it here
  • 4 This squalane + vitamin C rose oil from Biossance
    Sephora
    After just one use, this made my skin feel instantly soft, hydrated and, dare I say....supple? I'm not one to go around saying the word supple, but after trying this oil (I use it on top of my moisturizer, after cleansing), I will say I saw a noticeable difference in the look of my skin. The price is a bit steep, but it's well worth it when you realize how long this bottle will last you. Check it out here.
  • 5 This flannel-scented candle from Bath and Body Works
    Bath and Body Works
    Who *doesn't* loved Bath and Body Works candles? This is one of my seasonal favorites, and you can bet I've got a stock pile of them ready to light at a moment's notice. This scent is a nice mixture of masculine and feminine notes, blending orange peel, patchouli, and musk together for a fall-flavored trifecta. Check it out here
  • 6 Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
    Loxa Beauty
    Ever wondered what your stylist's secret is to salon-soft hair? It's Olaplex. This salon-exclusive brand has an at-home version of their bond-building witchery so you can get stronger, softer, shiny hair from within the comfort of your own home. It's perfect for all hair types, but particularly color-treated and over-bleached hair. (I'm looking at you, my fellow bottle blondes). Check it out here
  • 7 These trendy, handcrafted sunglasses from Covry
    Covry
    If you're tired of sunglasses that slip, slide and overall don't compliment your face shape, Covry has the solution. The kickstarter-funded brand was founded with diversity in mind -- particularly low nose bridges and high cheekbones. These glasses are the perfect fit for folks who might find other glasses sliding down their nose. Check them out here
  • 8 These block-heeled booties
    Nordstrom
    These essential little leather booties are perfect for weekend wear and the office. Plus, they're versatile enough to mix and match with multiple outfits, so they're ideal for getaways. Better yet, they're under $100. Check them out here
  • 9 This brightening mask from Herbivore
    Sephora
    This cult-favorite beauty essential gently illuminates dry, dull skin by exfoliating uneven skin and boosting radiance with fruit enzymes and tourmaline gemstone. What doesn't it have? Parabens, sulfates and phthalates. Check it out here, and you'll see why it's loved my so many. 
  • 10 These high-rise sculpting jeans from Old Navy
    Old Navy
    Yep, you read that right. We're ob-sessed with these sculpting, high-rise jeans from Old Navy. They're incredibly comfortable, ridiculously flattering and they come in so many inclusive sizes and lengths. Better still, they're on sale right now for less than $40. Check them out here
  • 11 These pimple-banishing miracle patches by CosRx
    Urban Outfitters
    Seriously, we swear by these magical patches to banish our pimples overnight. Simply sticker one of the patches to a crowning pimple, leave it on overnight, and remove in the morning. You'll find your pimple is smaller, less red and less swollen -- win, win, win. Honestly, you have to see it to believe it. Check it out here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
