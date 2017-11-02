11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Nordstrom's Fall Sale

Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean we have to stop daydreaming about dressing up. If you’re itching to get an early start on your holiday shopping, you won’t want to miss Nordstrom’s fall sale, which kicks off today and lasts through Nov. 12.
You’ll find top-selling brands like A.L.C., Rag & Bone, Joie, The Kooples and Sam Edelman up to 40 percent off. It’s the perfect excuse to stock up on cold-weather essentials like booties, coats, sweaters and oh-so-much more.
But, in addition to stuffing our closets with oversized knits and wool cardigans, we’re obsessing over some impulse-worthy finds this week, like an innovative take on hair deep-conditioning treatments, Drew Barrymore’s brand-new line of clothes and accessories on Amazon, and this flirty and feminine twist on a classic fall plaid.
Take a look at our current weekly obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
