11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides 3-Day Weekends

Labor Day weekend is here, bringing with it dozens of sales, last-minute getaways and easy DIY home projects. Basically, it’s a bad weekend to worry about the state of your bank account.
But, because we still have a few days to conquer before we can trade in our work tops for pajama tops, we’re looking for different things to daydream about other than how we’ll spend our extra-long weekend.
That’s why we’ve curated some of our weekly favorite obsessions and purchases― those things we literally can’t stop talking about ― to highlight the everyday purchases and fun finds we really, really love.
Take a look at our current obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.