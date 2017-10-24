Think pieces are lies.

I mean, they’re also self-serving, self-righteous, and opportunistic. But the biggest thing they are is a lie.

One of the most prominent think-piece producers is Roxane Gay.

I really like Gay’s press, Tiny Hardcore Press, and some of her books. But her think pieces are sanctimonious. She twists and turns the topic so that she avoids complicity and appears morally superior.

After the Las Vegas shooting, Gay declared, “We need to make a stand for gun control now. We need to say we will not tolerate such incredible loss of life for one day more.”

It seems like Gay is against violence. But she isn’t. She doesn’t like violence in her own country, when it could harm her and her way of life. But if “the incredible loss of life” is elsewhere, like in Yemen, Gay tolerates it.

Some make-believe person could counter, “But the topic of Gay’s think piece is gun violence, not violence in general.”

Yeah, but America exports so much violence (Barack Obama, who got Gay’s vote, dropped 26,000+ bombs in his final year as president and Donald Trump bombs even more), and Gay’s think piece, as well as so many other think pieces that always come after another mass shooting, omit how mass shootings reflect America’s ultra violent policies towards other countries. If think-piece writers included this link, it would implicate them, and one of the primary purposes of writing a think piece is to exculpate yourself and present your topic so that you look infinitely more conscientious and blameless than your ideological enemies.

In her think piece about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Gay goes after those “willing to perform all kinds of mental acrobatics to avoid facing the very stark realities of living in this world as a woman.”

But “mental acrobatics” and avoidance are the two main stars of think pieces. Think pieces don’t confront “very stark realities” but conceal their starkness with fashionable, SEO-friendly solutions. They’re like, “If only Ben Affleck and Rose McGowan could march hand in hand in support of feminism, wouldn’t the world just be so wonderful!”

I’m spotlighting Gay not to be overly mean to her but because she’s so emblematic of how think pieces function. She’s one of America’s most prominent, visible critics, and a way for the many media corporations that feature her to be like “See! We’re diverse!”

But whether a think piece is by a woman of color, a white woman, or a man of any of race, the pattern stays the same:

A think-piece producer has their tidy, scrollable and believable lie about the world Their readers share a similar lie about the world. When something confronts that shared lie — a Trump tweet, a mass shooting, a sex scandal — the community gets upset and the think-piece producer sweeps in with their reassuring post that brings the world and the communal lie back together again.

There are so many lies, but one of the most eye-rolling lies occurred a couple of years ago with #OscarsSoWhite. People were livid due to the following lies:

The movie industry is a progressive place (Meryl Streep! Jennifer Lawrence! Harvey Weinstein! ). The movie industry stabbed its progressive values in the back since it didn’t nominate people of color for the 2016 Oscars. In 2017, there needs to be lots of people of color nominated for Oscars because the movie industry can’t not be progressive because it has such a positive impact in real life.

And, in 2017, people of color were nominated for Oscars (Moonlight even won Best Picture), but Flint, Michigan water is still bad, people of color are still shot, and the world is still super upsetting.

Those who grumble about the terribleness of the world without giving any solutions are typically labeled “nihilistic”, “cynical”, and probably other things that I haven’t heard.

If you think your think pieces or video content or calls to action are actual ways to get rid of the terror in the word, then you’re “nihilistic”, you’re “cynical”, you just can’t see that what your writing or filming is ultimately meaningless and motivated by self-interest. If Jill Soloway really means what they say about starting a “revolution”, how can they work for Amazon? If Lena Dunham really means what she says about deconstructing the patriarchy, how could she be a Hillary Clinton ambassador?

But, then, the think pieces exposing the two-face values of Dunham and others also annoy me. As author Mary Gaitskill eloquently asks, “Who decides which relationships are appropriate and which are not? Who decides what is big and what is little?”

I’ve never met or spoken one syllable to Soloway, Dunham, or Gay. So why I should tell them what relationship’s are appropriate, what is big, and what is little?

I shouldn’t, and I won’t anymore.

Though rather exploitive, it has been helpful to contribute think pieces to HuffPost. Now, it’s gross. It’s going along with a culture and economy that rewards those who get the most amount of people to adopt their lie about the world.

This is literary critic Leslie Fielder as quoted in this Gaitskill essay:

It frustrates my family, friends, teachers, past literary agents, and potential publishers that I identify so much with children. If someone calls me a “man”, I reply, “No, I’m a boy.” It’s not sexual, fetishistic, or romanticized. Childhood is terrorizing, so it’s true. Keeping the terror of childhood is not about freezing yourself or stunting your thoughts: it’s about not surrendering to the “self-deceits” and “futile promises” of adults.