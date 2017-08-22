(The Knife Media) Stephen Bannon left the White House. What are the measurable facts? Well, he left, plain and simple. Compare this to The New York Times’ lead sentence:

Stephen K. Bannon, the embattled chief strategist who helped President Trump win the 2016 election by embracing their shared nationalist impulses, departed the White House on Friday after a turbulent tenure shaping the fiery populism of the president’s first seven months in office.

In bold is the subjective, vague and evocative language that the outlet added, and the selection isn’t happenstance either. The spin supports the Times’ bias regarding Bannon’s departure, which suggests the White House is better off without Bannon’s “caustic” presence. Compare this to the lead sentence from Fox News:

Steve Bannon is on his way out at the White House – but the fiery, anti-establishment conservative who helped Donald Trump win the presidency says he [sic] getting ready to wage his populist campaign from the outside. (Fox News)

Here, the spin supports the bias that Bannon’s departure from the White House is positive, because he’s no longer constrained by the position or its protocols. This example comes from an outlet on the other end of the political spectrum, but the spin serves a similar function.

In both cases, the spin imports an element that’s become conventional in news reporting: drama. That’s why both outlets received high spin ratings. As a reader, you may agree more with one outlet’s political leaning, but there isn’t that much difference between the two in terms of how they distort the facts.

Yet the news wasn’t always this way. A similar example is a 1970 New York Times article, which covers the resignation of an aide to former President Nixon. Here’s the lead sentence, for comparison.

Bryce N. Harlow, counselor to President Nixon and a longtime friend, resigned today from the White House staff to return to private life.

No spin, no drama, just the reported facts. This is what the news can look like.

And sure, the added drama ups the entertainment level, but it comes at a price. What is it? Time and critical thinking. Spin muddies the facts by importing fiction. In the best case, readers question the fiction, which uses up their time. In the worst case, they buy into it, which taints their understanding of the actual events.

The effects don’t stop there. Televised news is often worse in this respect, as news anchors and hosts insert even more spin and opinion. Politics is becoming more dramatic as well; just look at Bannon’s own comments after he resigned.

“I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘It’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition.”

The threshold for spin has become higher: in newspapers, on TV, in politics, in government. Do we want to get to a point where drama pervades all our information? That’s where we’re headed.

Written by Ivy Nevares

Edited by Jens Erik Gould