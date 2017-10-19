Thinking In A Positive Way Can Change Your Life

My new book, Positive Thoughts Will Change Your Life, is now available. I feel so blessed to have been able to share my experiences with everyone in this book. This article will explain why I wrote this book and how being more positive has helped me.

Sometimes, we all experience things that have a direct impact on how we feel. When I was around 20, I had a big breakup, and this made me feel low and depressed, which is very normal after a breakup, but for me, it lasted a long time. I could not figure out a way to move past it and move on. I almost felt stuck in one place, no matter what I did.

Moving along, years went by and my mood was like an up and down roller coaster. One day, I would be ok; the next I would have great sadness. I tried everything that people told me to try. I did talk therapy, and I talked my head off until I realized it was not helping all that much. I tried hypnosis, hypnotherapy, and medication. The medication and talk therapy helped a little bit but nothing got me to 100 percent. I just felt very sad some days, and I did not know why.

I met my life coach, and he taught me about affirmations and thinking positively. This was the key for me because I now realize I was feeling low because I was thinking negatively. I would wake up and just think I feel sad today, and I would create this in my life with my thoughts. Even if I wanted to be happy, I would just think of myself as being and feeling sad, so I did not have a chance to become happy because of my negative thinking. My life coach taught me to change my negative thinking to more positive thinking. This helped me so much in my life.

After I started thinking in a positive way and saying affirmations, I slowly started to feel better. I felt happy for more than a day or two at a time, which had not happened in years. I finally felt a sense of normalcy. Let me just say this did not happen overnight. So many people want an instant fix, and for me, it took months of thinking positively to change the way I was feeling. This was due to my thinking in such a negative way for so long that it took months to change the way I was thinking and feeling. The way I think of it is this; when a cruise ship wants to change direction, it can’t just change quickly. It takes a while for it to change directions. This is how it was for me. It took a long time for me to change the way I was thinking, but sometimes, good things in life take a while.

I’m telling you this because many people want an instant fix. This is not always possible because it takes time to change the way we think. When you start to think more positively, don’t worry when you go back to thinking negatively; just brush the negative thinking aside and say, “I no longer need those thoughts.” We all go back to the way we were thinking because we are so used to thinking that way. It might take a few months of thinking in a positive way to impact your life. The one thing I can tell you is never give up because, in time, you will change your thinking, and you will feel better.

In my book, Positive Thoughts Will Change Your Life, I go into more detail about my situation and what I did to help myself. But for this article, I just want you to know that you can feel better, and you can change your life by changing your thoughts. You just can’t give up and say this is how it is and there is nothing more I can do. You can do something. You can change your thoughts, and you can change your life.

One thing I will say is, if you are feeling down or sad, ask for help. Talk with your doctor or a close friend and see if you can get help. I’m a firm believer that every type of medicine has a place in this world. Medication might help some people, while it might not help others, just as hypnosis or hypnotherapy or even thinking in a more positive way might not help everyone. But that’s why we have so many good choices in life. You can do anything if you think you can.