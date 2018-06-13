The lingerie experts at ThirdLove, perhaps best known for introducing the world to half-size cups, just announced a new way they plan to shake up the bra industry.

ThirdLove will now carry 70 different bra sizes, making it one of the most size-inclusive bra brands on the market. The 24 new sizes range from 30AA to 48H, and will be available in seven shades in the brand’s best-selling bra, the 24/7 Classic Perfect Coverage.

The brand’s latest announcement means it carries double the number of bra sizes offered at well-known lingerie retailers like Aerie and Victoria’s Secret.

ThirdLove became the first lingerie company to offer an iOS bra-fitting app in 2013 designed to give women their most accurate size at home. Since then they’ve continued making waves in the lingerie industry by becoming one of the most size-inclusive bra companies with the introduction of half-cup sizing and inclusive sizing.

ThirdLove

Plus-size lingerie is finally getting its moment in 2018. Earlier this year headlines praised Rihanna for the launch of her size-inclusive lingerie collection Savage X Fenty, even though many fans were disappointed to see bra sizes drop off at 44DD.

ThirdLove’s newest collection, however, aims to fill the gap that exists in inclusive lingerie. Better still, all sizes will remain at the same $68 price point.

Check out ThirdLove’s full collection of inclusive sizes here.