This 15-Year Old Go-Getter Guy's Business is Sneakers

“Ever since I was little, I loved finding new ways to make money.”

Danny Hasbani is a 15-year old go-getter guy who enjoys what he does. What he exactly does is fascinating to some, unusual to others. A student at Passaic Valley high school who plays on the football team, Danny manages his business completely by himself while maintaining good grades. What is Danny’s business?

He buys and sells limited edition sneakers to an ever growing fanbase hungry for the best deals. Danny first entered the business as a customer buying limited sneakers and clothes. After realizing how big the market actually was, he then started buying and selling these items. As a teenage entrepreneur, Danny stands out since his customers and business partners are excited to support his determination and unrelenting passion.

“My goal is to make as much money as possible and benefit as many customers as I can.”

Danny is passionate about expanding his growing business of buying and selling limited edition sneakers to reach a global audience and continue expanding. He participates in releases of new sneakers, and he is able to generate anywhere from $400 - $800 USD on each shoe of a release of say a Yeezy sneakers. My go-getters should know that Danny is very well connected within the sneaker industry and leverages his connections to access limited edition Yeezys and boutique retailers with special tips to acquire these sneakers for his clients. The profit margins vary depending on how limited the shoe versions are as well as their unique demand. There are many other releases popular for Danny other than the Yeezy brand. For instance, Supreme is a clothing brand that he resells. Shirts and hoodies from Supreme resell for around 2-3 times their retail price. In fact, special drops from them can have thousands of dollars in resale value. Sales of these shoes are so popular because they sell out online in seconds and fans have to wait hours and hours in line to get them in store.

“My target audience is anyone who enjoys hyped items.”

Danny’s customers range in different age groups and their reactions to his products are very supportive because they recognize that Danny will always give them the best deal due to the trust they have built together.

This young 15-year old entrepreneur is such a go-getter guy in business because he is exceptionally determined and he knows that when something is possible, he will continue to try to achieve it until he does so. His advice to other young go-getter entrepreneurs: “never stop doing something; no matter what you do, do not stop.” He advises other young go-getter entrepreneurs to “just put a goal in your head and keep on striving until you get where you need to be.”

“I am a go-getter guy because I am very determined.”

Danny has received his fair share of criticism with a great many people telling him that reselling sneakers is dead but his success, both financial and social, have proven those words wrong. His age has only proven to be an asset for Danny and an ability to play in this field for a much longer period of time.

“I am very dedicated and will never stop working. The best thing about me is my age.”

The perks for Danny starting his business so very young and turning nothing into something huge are that Danny simply has nothing to lose. He is a self-proclaimed risk-taker and loves challenging himself. He loves the friends, connections, and exclusive shoes as well as clothes he has access to as a a result of his position.