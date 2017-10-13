This Agua Fresca Spot Is The Candyland Of Fruit Drinks

On any given day, the average foodie will experience food-envy in one way or another. Whether it’s missing out on the latest pop-up dinner, or seeing an Instagram post blow up of something your stomach has been eyeing.

Well, Squiz Up at MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana has an Insta-worthy agua fresca menu with customizable options that will make your friend’s envious with thirst.

Featuring a sweet and fruity lineup of drinks from chile watermelon to strawberry milk, Squiz Up is all about mixing flavors, and adding as many pieces of fresh fruit to each unique refreshing creation, for a truly one-of-a-kind beverage experience.

Squiz Up’s Sweet and Spicy Watermelon “El Chile” agua fresca is served with a tajin-lined rim, with sliced mangos, tajin and chamoy. The Berry mojito features blueberry, blackberry and lemonade, mixed with a mint agua fresca.

If you’re into savory, try the Mango Chile drink, made with tajin, chamoy, and cucumber lime agua fresca, with sliced cucumber, mangos, watermelon and cucumber juice.

Or if you’re in the mood for something creamy, try the Strawberry Milk, which is milk and sugar mixed with fresh strawberries.

If you’re trying to dish out some food envy too, go grab some colorful, refreshing agua frescas from Squiz Up in Santa Ana, take some photos, and tag your squad to show off your tasty creation.

By Evan Lancaster