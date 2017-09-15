This Bath Bomb Was Made For Parents Who Just Need A Damn Break

When it comes to helping parents relax, Whiskey River Soap Co. gets it.
The company has a bath bomb for sale called “A Bath Bomb For What Kids?” and promises it smells “like a locked door,” so even the sneakiest kids can’t bother you.
Tabitha Wilson, owner and creative director of Whiskey River Soap Co., told HuffPost the motivation behind the $8.95 bath bomb comes from her experience as a kid.
“I remember my mother telling us she was taking a nap so we should be quiet, which never worked,” she said. “My siblings and I would come in and whisper to her, ’Mom. MOM. Can I get a snack? Mom? Is that OK?’ The only safe place to lock a door is the bathroom.”
The funny product for parents is the company’s top-selling bath bomb. Not hard to see why.
H/T BabyCenter