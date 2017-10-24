This Woman Is ‘Chinning’ Her Way Around The World And Into Our Hearts

This will help you keep your chin up while scrolling through Instagram.

Michelle Liu, a 21-year-old student in Boston, Massachusetts, is documenting her journeys around the world with @chinventures, a travel Instagram account that combines the grand landmark photos you’re accustomed to seeing with something she calls “chinning.”

A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

The term is one that Liu came up with to describe her unique style of self-portraits, in which she snaps low-angled photos of an exaggerated double chin rather than well-curated, high-angled selfies.

A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Liu told HuffPost that she came up with the idea when she was in middle school.

A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

“I felt the pressures of society and my peers to look a certain way and felt that I wouldn’t be able to live up to those standards,” she told HuffPost. “As an alternative of traditional beauty, I started chinning to allow myself to embrace my quirky side and my friends thought it was funny.”

A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Liu continued to make her friends laugh with her chintastic photos throughout the years and eventually decided to combine it with her love of travel while studying abroad in September 2016.

And thus @chinventures was born.

A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on May 15, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Now that Liu chins on the regular, she has observed the way people respond to her choice of pose in real life.

“Some appear shocked, others confused, but across the board from my experience, they are usually entertained,” she said. “Some people will come up and ask what I am doing as well and are surprised or excited about it.”

A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on May 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

The concept definitely has appeal; Liu’s account boasts over 56,000 followers

“I think now my main message with chinning would be to encourage everyone to do what they love and be themselves without caring about potential critique from others about it,” she said.

A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on May 21, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT