This Cheesy Chicken-Stuffed Waffle Cone Is Going To Crush Appetites At Oozefest

If you love chicken and waffles, then get ready for Bruxie's latest creation. By now, we've seen Bruxie work its magic when creating limited-time menu items that instantly become fan favorites.

With that in mind, Bruxie is about to deliver a never-before-seen savory treat to feed the cheese-hungry crowds at FOODBEAST's third annual ALL YOU CAN CONSUME beer and cheese festival, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Kickn' Chick N' Cheesy Waffle Cone is just as delicious as it is photogenic. Here's the deets: A savory waffle cone, stuffed with Bruxie's spicy fried chicken tenders, and topped with spicy buffalo cheese. So, grab some tickets, and get in line. Currently, this cheesy, crispy chicken-stuffed cone will only be available at OOZEFEST this Saturday.

This year's OOZEFEST is shaping up to be the cheesiest one yet and will be going down at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Saturday Oct. 14. For more information on vendors, or to purchase tickets please visit www.oozefestival.com.

By Evan Lancaster