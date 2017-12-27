This Christmas, let's trend with these innovative campaigns

As Christmas is around the corner, India' business corridors are in a celebratory frenzy!

The companies, through diverse platforms, have started creating a buzz and riding on the Christmas spirit.

Here are some innovative campaigns:

1. SaleBhai - an Online Store For sweets,dry fruits, paintings, handicrafts, and chocolates - has initiated a popular gift exchange game of Secret Santa on their platform to celebrate the upcoming festive season.

Secret Santa can now be enjoyed online with family, friends and colleagues all across the country in the most hassle-free way.

The inception of this campaign has come from SaleBhai's own Secret Santa activity that was successfully organised for the first time last year amongst its team members across India.

With coordination being the key to exchange gifts effortlessly beyond borders, the brand has decided to extend this amazing service to all its customers through its Special Secret Santa.

2. NoBroker.com, the residential rental realty tech firm is all set to trend with their new social media campaign #MyCorner, where one can share the picture and associated story of their favorite corner in the house by tagging NoBroker in it.

3. BIG FM has taken a step further by sensitizing their listeners about the overall importance of self-contribution for social causes and promoting the idea of giving and sharing.

Social-activist Amruta Fadnavis has come on board to launch the campaign and lend her immeasurable support.

BIG FM will help shape opinions of the listeners for charity by speaking about various thought-provoking situations on-air and through social experiments on-digital.

4. Marks & Spencer's festive caper sees Paddington Bear unwittingly thwart a burglar and save Christmas for his family and neighbors.

The film racked up close to two million views in four hours on the Marks & Spencer Facebook page, which was launched on November 7.

5. GrabOn, India's top online coupons and deals platform, has brought onboard big names such as Tata CLiQ, Scoot and Honor as partners for its 12-day ChristmasCarnival from December 11-22.

It will give its users a chance to win prizes worth up to Rs. 10,00,000.