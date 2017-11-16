This Common Young Adult Fiction Trope Sends a Dangerous Message to Teens Discovering Romance

What are some tropes in young adult fiction that should be avoided at all costs? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Andrea Phillips, author on the post-apocalyptic serial thriller ReMade. Season 2 launches Nov. 15, on Quora:

There’s one trope common to a lot of YA fiction that I’d like to see launched on a rocket into the sun. Tell me if this sounds familiar: a boy likes a girl… aw, but she doesn’t like him. Nonetheless, he chases her relentlessly, trying to be a good friend, trying to show her how great he really is. And then one day, her eyes open and she realizes she belonged with him the whole time. Happily ever after.

It sounds sweet when you put it that way. It makes a charming story, sure. But the lessons that young people take away from this trope are unhealthy, and foster behaviors that range from unproductive to downright abusive.

Here’s the problem: this entire dynamic focuses on what the boy wants. The girl in this story is an object that he deserves to have, because of how he feels about her. The audience is meant to feel like the girl is wrong to say no, and to feel relieved when the tension resolves and she changes her mind. And it presents the false idea that a relationship is something we can earn through hard work and dedication.

We all know real life is a lot messier than that, but we’re also all the heroes of our own life stories. And we imitate the scripts and narratives we see in the stories we consume. So young people (and not so young people!) use this trope to excuse pining, obsession, even outright harassment. Because something-something he deserves her, and if he wears her down, eventually she’ll say yes.

Nobody deserves or is owed a romantic relationship. It doesn’t matter how much you want one. True love isn’t something you grudgingly squeeze out of another human being.