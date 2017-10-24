This Company Will Bring Stability To Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are gaining headlines in the press but the average person probably hasn’t interacted with them on a personal level or understands the potential they hold. This is because the technology that supports these currencies is not discussed as much as the actual currencies.

That technology is the blockchain. And it provides the ability to distribute information and systems across thousands of computers in order to secure them from hacks and ensure accuracy from multiple sources. This is the kind of technology that could have easily prevented the Equifax hack that happened this past summer. But because our data and financial information is still siloed within databases, the potential for hacks still exists.

So, once an understanding of the blockchain is gained, it’s easy to see why most people think it’s going to be as disruptive as the internet. But until the general population feels more comfortable using and interacting with crytpocurrencies, they’re going to remain just news stories and not become a part of people’s daily life.

And one of the big things holding people back is the access to crypto, the trust with crypto, and the functionality of the currencies. And trying to solve these three problems is EthereCash. They’re a financial services group that provides access to loans, money transfers, and easy-to-use accounts for their customers.

Loans

The first item that EthereCash is hoping to tackle is the relationship that people develop with their current bank or financial institution because of their loan history. Many of us have credit cards, mortgages, and car loans with the banks that we also keep our money with in our checking account. This is mostly due to familiarity and convenience. But there is no entity in the cryptocurrency space that is offering access to loans, which can be the beginning of that financial relationship.

This has a lot to do with the regulatory tangle that is present within a lot of countries and states. But with the legal team and banking experts on EthereCash’s team, they believe they have the ability to bring cryptocurrency lending into the real world. And this will facilitate the relationship building that is required to introduce new customers into the cryprocurrency industry.

Transfers

While cryptocurrency can do a lot of things, one thing it can do better than anything else out there is transfer money between countries and parties. Since there is no currency that needs to be exchanged and converted, sending money from someone in the US to someone in Europe is as easy as writing transaction for the blockchain to process. And once it’s completed, the money is transferred and available almost instantly.

But again, this is where there needs to be a level of trust with the consumer. And EthereCash is taking steps to create a safe and efficient marketplace for parties to transfer crypto funds and be assured that their transaction is protected and authorized.

Access