This Costa Rican Resort Will Make You Want to Book a One-Way Ticket to Paradise

For most yogis out there, they can roll out their mat just about anywhere and feel like they’re home. For one luxury boutique “home-tel” in southern Costa Rica, they are taking it a few steps further, and inviting yoga enthusiasts, artists, musicians and adventurers alike to “rejuvenate their spirit in style.”

Situated 1,700 feet above Uvita de Osa, a beautiful and untouched city near Costa Ballena, Vista Celestial offers total wellness for the mind, body, and soul – starting with its breathtaking panoramic views.

This hidden gem was designed with each of the five senses in mind, from the sounds and sights of the lush jungle that surrounds it, to the sandy beaches and their spectacular Pacific Ocean backdrop. Just add the tropical, farm-to-table cuisine serving up organic, local ingredients, and it’s no wonder Vista Celestial has grown to become such a popular destination spot for people all around the world.

The mountainside property features a spa, yoga canopy, beautiful main pool and swim-up bar, as well as five surrounding villas that are both private and spacious, and include their very own open terrace and infinity pool. Experience the beauty from above, or along the deserted beaches below – thirteen of which are protected as national parks. You can also explore one of the many tours offered through the hotel, including whale and dolphin watching, snorkeling tours, surfing lessons, horseback riding, hiking or a refreshing swim beneath a waterfall.

So, how did Vista Celestial come to be?

Just ask owners Jennifer Dunphy and Konrad Rzasa. The couple left their corporate lives to embark on a lifelong adventure as “white collar vagabonds.” They took their entrepreneurial skills on the road from Ecuador to Croatia, onto southern France and beyond. Then, one day, they decided it was time to go all in. They sold their house in Atlanta, packed up their car and drove towards the Mexican border. For 4,000 miles, they continued through Central America, where they finally ended up in Uvita de Osa. Here is where the duo found their “little heaven on earth.”

In 2013, Vista Celestial opened its doors, and the owners haven’t looked back since.

With the high season of Costa Rica just around the corner, what better time to start planning your next escape to paradise?

