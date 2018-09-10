This Epic Twitter Thread Goes Out To Pregnant Women Who Can't Get A Seat On Public Transit

A viral Twitter thread is seriously resonating with moms who have experienced the joy (yes, that is sarcasm) of taking public transit while pregnant.

Last week, U.K.-based writer Brydie Lee-Kennedy tweeted about an experience she had on a London bus journey.

Well it finally happened in my 8th month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man’s hand and bag when he wouldn’t move them off the last spare seat on the bus. We’re now sharing a very quiet ride. — Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) September 4, 2018

“Well it finally happened in my 8th month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man’s hand and bag when he wouldn’t move them off the last spare seat on the bus. We’re now sharing a very quiet ride,” she wrote.

The tweet received more than 17,000 likes and 1,500 retweets. Lee-Kennedy followed up with another tweet comparing the ordeal of taking mass transit with “The Hunger Games.”

I wonder what it’s like to live somewhere with a less Hunger Games spirit on public transport — Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) September 4, 2018

In response to the writer’s story, many other moms chimed in to share their own experiences taking buses and subways while pregnant.

From hilarious and heated confrontations to well-timed bouts of nausea, their stories are pretty epic:

Haha when I was pregs I asked a manspreader if I could share his bench seat on the bus and he gestured to his wide legs and said, “No.”



Like, “Sorry, my balls need that space.” — Bridget Neval (@bridgetneval) September 5, 2018

When I was about 4 months pregnant I asked a man if I could have his seat on the train and I felt really sick as I was pregnant. He said ‘well, you want equality, you can stand’ I threw up on him. And his newspaper. And his laptop bag. The look of shock on his face was gratifying — that pebbles (@LadyBrienne1) September 4, 2018

When I was 8months pregnant (15 years ago) a man on a packed tube asked me to move so he could sit next to his friend. I suspect my glare still gives him nightmares.... and my choice words ring in his ears! — Lisa Breuer (@LisaBreuer1) September 4, 2018

I used to stand in the middle of the Tube and loudly ask, "can I please have a seat?". I always thought it was funny to watch the shame scramble as multiple men would get up. I would also let my giant belly hang over newspapers. I hope you farted on his hand. — AnnieB (@aburoker) September 5, 2018

When I was 8 months full of baby 9 years ago a teenage douchebag wouldn't move over for me on a train. When I politely asked him to move over he said 'why should I?'. I said because I'm full of a whole other human, you being full of shit isn't the same thing. — Penny B (@PennyPingWing) September 5, 2018

Often I got a seat easily. But once a teenager whom I asked for the seat just answered "no". "Well, ok. I often get sick at the moment because of my pregnancy. I'll keep standing next to you, and I'm above you and you're beneath me. Enjoy." - I got the seat. — Katharina Schwarzer (@KatharinaKanns) September 5, 2018

It wasn’t all hopeless, however. Other people on Twitter recounted stories of strangers who stood up for pregnant women on trains and buses.

Many years ago I got on a bus w. new baby in papoose, & 6 heavy carrier bags. No seats so I stayed standing. The bus drove 50yds & stopped, the driver stood up & shouted ‘is no one going to offer this lady with a baby a seat?!’. An elderly woman stood. All the men remained seated — Prof Liz Atkins (@drlizatkins) September 5, 2018

I saw a guy do the same on a tube train. He couldn't have looked more intimidating if he tried (think angry Hell's Angel). He saw no one move for a very pregnant woman & bellowed down the carriage (which one of you a-holes is gonna let her sit) & at least half a dozen jumped up. — Kelvin Rodrigues (@KelvinROfficial) September 5, 2018

I gave up my seat on a very packed tram for a pregnant woman who was exhausted and close to tears. As soon as I stood a bloke took the seat and I turned around and said "Oi! Get up! That seat isn't for you!" He was so startled at being called out he stood up and sidled away — ZB Simpson (@ZBSimpson) September 5, 2018

When Olivia Wilde was pregnant with her second child, she tweeted a complaint about standing on the New York subway

“NBD, able-bodied [subway emoji] riders who won’t give your seat to a GIANT preggo. I’ll just stand riiiiight next to your head and pray I go into labor,” she wrote. The tweet received over 4,500 likes and many sympathetic replies from moms who have been there.

NBD, able-bodied 🚇 riders who won't give your seat to a GIANT preggo. I'll just stand riiiiight next to your head and pray I go into labor. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 14, 2016

For pregnant women, sitting on the bus or subway is not simply a matter of comfort (though the discomfort of walking around with the feeling of a bowling ball strapped to your abdomen cannot be overstated). Falling during pregnancy, especially during the late-second trimester and early-third trimester can be harmful to both the mom-to-be and her baby.

This is why many public transportation systems include priority seating for those who are injured, elderly, disabled or pregnant. Sometimes, however, riders don’t honor these designations.

In recent years, many local governments have implemented measures to raise awareness around this issue. In 2016, the city of Busan, South Korea, introduced the “Pink Light campaign” to test a solution for moms-to-be seeking seats on public transportation. Since 2005, Transport for London has offered “Baby on Board” badges to Tube riders, and just last year, New York City introduced a similar program. In 2017, Tokyo also started experimenting with technology to help pregnant subway riders find seats.