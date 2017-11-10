This Father Of A 14-Year-Old Girl Is Terrified By The Alabama Senate Revelations

Today, The Washington Post released interviews from four then-teenage girls, who described how Roy Moore engaged in sexual overtures toward them, one being as young as 14. While Moore and some supporters denied he had ever done it, other Alabama backers sought to play down the significance of Moore’s conduct. That’s terrifying for someone like me, a father of a 14-year-old daughter.

When a woman accused Moore of touching her inappropriately when she was 14 and he was 32, it triggered a firestorm of debate. As written in the Washington Post, the woman claimed that Moore drove her home, touched her bra and underwear, and guided her hand over his pants.

Three other teenage girls aged 16 and old made similar claims. Moore and his campaign denied the charges. Many Republicans said they would withhold judgment “until all of the facts come out.”

Several members of the GOP were even willing to go further. Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator John Cornyn, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Arizona Senator John McCain all went on record saying that if the allegations are true, that Moore must step down, and be replaced by another candidate, like sitting Senator Luther Strange.

Here’s what’s scary. Some supporters are actually trying to sensitize us to think that this is okay, or that there is a logical explanation for all of this.

“There’s nothing to see here,” said Jim Zeigler, the state auditor and a longtime supporter of Mr. Moore. “Single man, early 30s, never been married, dating teenage girls. Never been married and he liked younger girls. According to The Washington Post account he never had sexual intercourse with any of them.” Zeigler’s words were reported in The New York Times.

As The New York Times went on to write “Mr. Zeigler said the account given by Ms. Corfman was ‘the only part that is concerning.” As Mr. Zeigler described it: ‘He went a little too far and he stopped.’ Had the girl been 16 at the time and not 14, he added, ‘it would have been perfectly acceptable.’”

We know as of last year, that a number of voters would elect someone who bragged about sexual assault and those words were caught on tape. It was dismissed as “locker-room talk,” though there are many women who have come forward to say otherwise.

But it’s a different story for Republicans today and Roy Moore, one who has, more than any other politician, has touted his Christian faith to the highest degree. He needs to make sure his political career does not come before his religious teachings. If the allegations are true, he must resign, as some Republicans say.

Just as importantly, we need to draw the line on acts against minors, and ensure that we don’t seek to find the words to justify such inappropriate behavior, even if the Senate control is on the line. What will we be as a country if we don’t protect our 14-year-olds.