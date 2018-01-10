This Framework for Innovation Helped Launch a Multi-Billion Dollar Company

Ideas in the Wild is a series where we bring non-fiction books from the page into the real world, by learning how the authors apply their book’s lessons in their own lives.

With technologies like AI and automation sweeping the globe, established industries can be shaken up or taken down in less time and with less effort than ever before.

Jedidiah Yueh, the founder and executive chairman of Delphix, has spent the past twenty years disrupting digital markets, and has spent the past two years organizing his lessons into his new book, Disrupt or Die .

In the book, he outlines the essential frameworks and strategies needed for companies to survive and thrive in the digital era.

I caught up with Jedidiah to ask him how the lessons in his book are applied in his organization.

What’s your favorite practical lesson from Disrupt or Die?

"Thinking Big and Small" is a framework that many companies can adopt for innovation.

It starts with looking for big picture "Value Seams," gaping holes that open up in the world around us. As technology evolves, it opens opportunities to create incredible value in the world around us.

It's not enough to think about generic concepts like "market opportunity" or "user experience." You need to be constantly surveilling the world for Value Seams and potential products—mastering the tension and contrast of simultaneously Thinking Big and Small.

You can practice Thinking Big and Small every day. Look for changes in the world around you, sources of frustration, and new lanes of opportunity. For instance, although I have Netflix, Amazon Prime video, cable, and premium channels, I still find it hard to find anything I want to watch. Even worse, as I've accumulated these entertainment options, my controls and ability to search for entertainment has been siloed across multiple remotes and interfaces—a terrible overall user experience. What product would solve this Value Seam?

As you accumulate Value Seams and creatively solve for products, you'll develop a backlog of ideas that you can develop and refine. I have as many as twenty in my backlog at any given time. Let your ideas compete for time and attention. One of them just might be compelling enough to lead you down the rabbit hole of entrepreneurship.

How have you applied that lesson in your own life?

When I started my first software company, the world used to back up enterprise data to tapes. In the consumer world, however, audio cassettes had already moved to disk MP3 players, and video tapes were moving to TiVo.

A huge value seam had opened in the enterprise tape backup market, and it was begging to be filled. By seeing this opportunity, we were able to fill the enterprise backup value seam, creating a product that has driven billions of dollars in sales.