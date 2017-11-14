This Gender Equality Tool Solves 3-BIG Workplace Problems

Has the convergence of #MeToo stories, supportive men, and global media coverage created a watershed moment for women that could force an *overnight* culture shift? “Yes!” says Alexia Parks, a senior-preneur and inventor who just launched 10TRAITS Gender Equality Tool on Kickstarter.

Intuitive and easy to use, 10TRAITS Gender Equality Tool creates a dynamic synergy between 10 powerful masculine and feminine traits By placing pre-selected masculine/feminine traits into a structural framework - without reference to gender - the tool can be used for trait-balancing, team-building and improved decision-making in any field of human endeavor including business, education and politics; at home, at school and in the workplace. It can also tackle three of the world’s biggest problems:

A) How to unlock a 12 TRILLION untapped asset: the latent, untapped energy, productivity and potential that has been suppressed and polarized in both women and men.

(B) How to create a harassment-free workplace in 30-days or less.

(C) How to discover and release BIAS in 1-Minute.

How does it work?

It shifts the focus from gender to traits. “When power is distributed, rather than focused solely on one gender (a trait imbalanced environment), says Bob Bergman, who spent 28 years managing strategic planning at INTEL as well as decision science, harassment will dissipate in the workplace." 10TRAITS methodology and tools can help companies gain the competitive edge by utilizing the inherent synergy in balanced trait decision making and therefore realize the benefits of a trait balanced environment.

We Are Smarter Together!