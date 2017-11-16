This generation can still play with building blocks while it connected to the digital world

Recently, I received a sample of an interesting new product - Logitow Mixed Reality Smart Building blocks. Here we interviewed CEO of Logitow about how he think of using Mixed Reality in children’s early stage education.

Interviewer: As a veteran in toy industry, could you explain for beginners what is Mixed Reality and what is the benefit of using it in children products?

Richard: Mixed Reality is the merging of real and virtual worlds to visualizations where physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real time. It creates an amazing interactive experience for fun and education.

Many electronic products start using Mixed Reality technology which includes children products. As the new generation of kids are growing in the tech area, we are focusing on integrating cutting-edge tech that benefits this generation while not making them addicted to it.

Mixed Reality is perfect for this cause. It’s a combination of animation interaction and also hands-on work. In this way, not only can they learn from the digital animation, they will development cognitive skills from the off-screen playing as well.

Interviewer: Tell us more about how our team use Mixed Reality Tech in Logitow?

Richard: Logitow works as a series of blocks with different functions that connect together into shapes to form any creation. There is a starting block and an ending block along with intermediary blocks used to infinitely expand your child’s creation. Here’s how we integrate the Mixed Reality technology into Logitow. Using the free app, the blocks connect to a tablet using Bluetooth. As children build, their creation appears on-screen in an incredible 3D model that can be touched, studied and viewed from any angle. Creative building driven by your children's imagination is limitless.

Interviewer: How do you come up with the idea of Logitow in the first place?

Richard: Many member of the team are parents. We want to build a product that is good for our next generation’s health. Instead of just consuming digital information, they need to learn to fit in and make the best use of it.We have a simple belief that traditional toys should be reinvented to meet the needs of young digital natives. Also Many of us remember the joy we felt when building with blocks or Legos as children. We hope this creation of ours can bring joy and education to all our users and their children.

Interviewer: How do you differentiate yourself from competitors?

Richard: We start earlier. We have been researching and developing technology in this field for several years. We can to build a global user community where everyone can share and interactive with each other’s works. We also enabled 3D print and Gallery feature. You can easily print out your construction with a STL file and watch all your kids’ previous work as they growing up. We want to help to build valuable memories with users.

Interviewer: What’s the future of Mixed Reality Toys?