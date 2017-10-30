This Grocery Store Is Launching an Affordable Furniture Line

Almost everything is under $25.
Affordable European grocery store Lidl officially landed in the US earlier this summer, and while the company is already making waves for its culinary offerings—Belgian chocolates and aged British cheddar, anyone?—we’re more interested in a different side of the grocery store. Namely, its furniture offerings. For more info, see the full story here.
